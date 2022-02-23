In mid-March of 2020, Lukes Central Library was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early next month, it will finally be reopened.

Lukes Central Library, reopening on March 5, serves coffee, baked goods, sandwiches and soups, and even house-made soft-serve ice cream.

This much-loved cafe and eatery is tucked away on 1M inside Calgary’s visually stunning Central Library. Because of its location, it feels like a hidden gem, but it’s really one of the coolest spots in town.

This is a must-try spot when at the library, but it’s also completely worth the trip if you just need somewhere to grab high-quality comfort food.

Packed sandwiches with housemade jams and fresh veggies are found on the menu here, along with unique soups, freshly squeezed lemonades, and delicious baked goods.

There’s even a patio here to enjoy a summer drink in the sun, like the yuzu lemonade with rosemary.

It’s a cozy spot that easily and frequently transforms into a vibrant space, hosting listening parties, pop-ups, and themed nights with inspired street food, drinks, and funky music at night.

Whether you’re stopping by with the family, going solo, or looking for a new date idea, Lukes is hard to beat.

The dining options are reason enough to check this coffee spot out, but it also has one of the most beautiful rooms in Calgary.

Within this architectural marvel, glass walls and wooden panels surround the coffee shop, making the space feel airy and bright with outdoor views and gorgeous designs of the library.

Even the extremely popular Calgary-based Plant Shop designed a wall covered in ivy that continues to change and grow.

This is an exciting comeback for one of Calgary’s best-kept secrets, so make sure to take a look for yourself.

Lukes Central Library

Address: 1M Central Library – 802 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Instagram