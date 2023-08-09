View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joodam Drink & Talk (@joodamyyc)

Dishes on the menu here include classics like bibimbap and Korean fried chicken, as well as creative new spins like the kimchi arancini fried rice balls, made with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato cream sauce, and Grana Padano cheese.

Address: 1003 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Known for its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, this is one of the best fried chicken spots in Calgary.

Address: 2100 4th Street SW, Calgary

Specializing in authentic Korean BBQ, this fun dining experience has tables with burners in the middle to make it a uniquely interactive meal. There are also set menus, a la carte, lunch boxes, and more to cater to whatever kind of meal you’re craving.

Address: 4608 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

With a chef that has over 30 years of experience in Korean cuisine, the Asadal menu has it all, from Korean BBQ to soups and stews, rice bowls, deep-fried dishes, and more.

Address: 735 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

There are quite a few great places for Korean corn dogs in YYC, but this spot seems to take it to the next level, using premium ingredients. There is even the option to enjoy them as a sub sandwich, topped with fresh vegetables, sauces, and another type of protein, like bulgogi beef.

Address: 630 8th Avenue SW #105, Calgary

With sizzling-hot stone plates, hot pot, and stir fry, the menu here feels like an adventure for all the senses, with classic and new takes on Korean market food.

Address: #33B, 4604 37th Street SW, Calgary

Serving juicy dishes in a vibrant and relaxing atmosphere, Baekjeong offers a completely unique cooking and dining experience.

Every table at Baekjeong Korean BBQ House has its own built-in grill that remarkably uses infrared light so that you can cook end eat your food right at the table.

Address: 11660 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

Serving fried chicken dishes to order, the menu here has original recipes that include truffle grant padano, sweet spicy, volcano, and honey butter garlic fried chicken, to name a few.

Address: 8 Weston Drive SW, Calgary

The menu offers everything from stir-fried and grilled eats to noodles, rice, and soup dishes.

Snacks like Charred Shishito Peppers, Oxtail Tortellini, and KFC Sliders are also up for order, alongside raw eats such as Temaki and Spicy Salmon Tacos.

Address: 2024 4 Street SW, Calgary

The menu here specializes in tasty bowls and Korean hot dogs on a stick, with many different varieties.

Address: 8521 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 1058 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Bow Bulgogi House

The spot is tucked away and has very little social media presence, but it’s the type of secret spot you will be happy to try. It’s a hidden gem — take our word for it.

Address: 3515 17th Avenue SW, Calgary