Meshi-K is a very popular Korean street food spot that has just been resurrected.

Meshi is typically known for its sushi, but back in 2020, it ventured into the world of Korean street eats for a limited time. Well, that concept is back and it’s absolutely delicious.

Customers can enjoy sticky rice corn dogs in a variety of flavours, as well as spicy rice cakes, rice bowls, and more.

There are quite a few great places for Korean corn dogs in YYC, but this spot seems to take it to the next level, using premium ingredients. There is even the option to enjoy them as a sub sandwich, topped with fresh vegetables, sauces, and another type of protein, like bulgogi beef.

There are more than 10 tasty rice bowls here, but there’s also a brand-new Korean creamy pasta dish made with onion, garlic, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, egg, ricotta cheese, and a housemade cream sauce. It’s a delicious and unique fusion of flavours.

There are plenty of sides as well, like Bburinkle tater tots and the veggie gyoza, to name just a couple.

Check out this new spot that many YYC diners are thrilled to see return to the scene.

Meshi-K

Address: 630 8th Avenue SW #105, Calgary

