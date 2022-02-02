Korean food can be incredibly exciting, and Busan Korean Cuisine has brought that flare to Calgary.

With sizzling-hot stone plates, hot pot, and stir fry, the menu here feels like an adventure for all the senses, with classic and new takes on Korean market food.

This recently opened spot has some seriously legit K-food to try.

Delicious individual stir-fry dishes are available with completely distinct flavour profiles, with ingredients like sweet potato noodles, seafood pancakes, rice cake sticks, and more.

Two massive stir-fry dishes can be ordered for the table, one served with chicken and the other with octopus. These bowls can serve four people, making for a fun and communal way to eat.

Eight different hot stone plates, six k-hot pot dishes, and nine different soups are on the menu at Busan with completely different flavour profiles and spice levels.

Also available to order are several authentic and creative sides and snacks, like tteokbokki, soondubu, and pajeon. Perhaps the most mouth-watering of these shareable sides are the classic Korean food market dishes of soondae and jokbal.

Soondae is a steamed Korean sausage with stuffed with sweet potato noodles, minced pork, vegetables, and blood. Jokbal is pork feet that have been braised in a soy sauce served with bean paste and lettuce.

Open for dine-in and takeout, this cool new spot is officially ready for you to try some of the best new Korean food in Calgary.

Busan Korean Kitchen

Address: #33B, 4604 37th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram