Gogi Korean Restaurant, a popular all-you-can-eat KBBQ restaurant, is opening a new location in Calgary this summer.

The first and current location is located at 2320 4th Street NW, and this second spot will be on Macleod Trail at 4608 Macleod Trail SW.

Specializing in authentic Korean BBQ, this fun dining experience has tables with burners in the middle to make it a uniquely interactive meal. There are also set menus, a la carte, lunch boxes, and more to cater to whatever kind of meal you’re craving.

Some of the most popular classic Korean-style meals served here include hot stone bibimbap bowls, soups and stews, hot pot, and appetizers with items like deep-fried boneless chicken, pork dumplings, and deep-fried sweet potato with honey garlic sauce, to name a few.

As for the BBQ options, there are all kinds of marinated pork, beef, chicken, and more, all served with rice and vegetables.

There are 30 different dishes on the all-you-can-eat menu here. Noodles, croquettes, salads, and more are served up if you want them, but it’s the raw items, like bulgogi (marinated beef) or samgyeopsal (pork belly), that are the most fun because you order as much as you’d like and cook it right there at the table with friends.

It’s a fun dining experience in the Northwest, and it’s exciting to know the South is getting one soon.

Stay tuned for all updates on this new location opening up this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogi (@gogikoreanyyc)

Gogi Korean Restaurant

Address: 4608 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram