The Magical Brunch, an enchanting Disney-inspired brunch experience, is coming to Calgary this fall.

Coming to a yet-to-be-revealed location on Bowness Road NW for just two days, this boozy experience is magic-inspired and offers the chance to jump into a fun boozy sing-a-long brunch.

This is from the same team behind similar pop-up adventures in Calgary, like the Lego-inspired burger pop-up, theĀ ABBA drag lunch, and the Harry Styles-themed brunch.

Enter a kingdom far, far away in this transformed secret venue that will soon become a magical paradise. There will be incredible performances featuring the best Disney songs, karaoke, best-dressed competitions, interactive entertainment, and more.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $69. Each ticket includes brunch items and bottomless mimosas.

This event is two hours long. Tickets to these events tend to go super fast, so don’t wait too long to grab your tickets and become a part of this world.

When: October 14 and 15, 2023

Where: Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Price: $69 to $79 per person; buy here

