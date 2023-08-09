Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles is coming to Calgary, and now we know where and when.

This popular spot is known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles. It’s trendy in Toronto with three locations, and the first one outside of Ontario recently opened in Edmonton.

The popular spot had posted on Instagram that it guarantees a YYC opening sometime in 2023, and it looks like we have not one but two openings.

There will be a winter 2023 opening at Pacific Place Mall and a summer 2024 location at Hanson Square.

Lanzhou, a city in the Northwest corner of China, is known for hand-pulling noodles, and this growing restaurant aims to bring the most authentic cuisine to YYC.

There are more than 10 different kinds of noodles bowls at Mogouyan.

Some of these dishes are served in a savoury broth, like the classic beef noodle bowl; some are stir-fried, like the signature noodles; and some are even served dried and flavoured, while others might be served cold.

In addition to the famous noodle bowls, plenty of appetizers and more than 10 grilled skewers are also available to try. This menu has everything from New Orleans-style chicken wings to squid tentacles.

There are a bunch of original beverages to sip on as well, like the refreshing fruit teas.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements regarding these highly anticipated openings.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles

Address: 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Address: 909 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram