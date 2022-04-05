Calgary has some really amazing Korean restaurants, and the newly opened Asadal Korean Cuisine can be added to that list.

Although it’s only open for pickup and delivery right now, this new joint offers an extensive menu of authentic Korean dishes.

With a chef that has over 30 years of experience in Korean cuisine, the Asadal menu has it all, from Korean BBQ to soups and stews, rice bowls, deep-fried dishes, and more.

This new spot just opened in the Beltline community of Calgary with several promotions running throughout April.

The Korean BBQ offers a few different options of Galbi, like the Wang Galbi king-sized beef ribs marinated in barbecue sauce.

The stir-fried items are served with rice and mixed vegetables, with beef bulgogi and dakbal being a couple options. The Osam Bulgogi is a highlight, made with spicy squid and pork.

Soups, stews, and rice bowls are staples in Korean cuisine, and Asadal has the classics done the right way.

Kimchi stew, pork-bone soup, deopbap (covered rice), and the popular bibimbap with marinated beef and vegetables are all fantastic.

Korean fried chicken is huge right now, known for its sweet and spicy flavour combinations and extra crispy skin. There are a few different options for KFC here, as well as fried squid, fried pork, and more.

Shareable street food dishes are also served here, like kimchi omelettes, fried dumplings, seafood pancakes, and more. It’s fun to try a few of these out on your own or with a group.

Stay tuned to see if this space opens for dine-in, but for now, you can enjoy the delicious food at home.

Asadal Korean Cuisine

Address: 735 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram