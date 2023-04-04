Hankki, a popular Korean street food restaurant in Calgary, just opened its newest location.

This exciting new spot for delicious quick eats had its grand opening on April 1 at 8521 Broadcast Avenue SW. It’s no April Fool’s Joke either…don’t worry.

Specializing in cupbop and hot dogs, Hankki has been quickly growing, with one opening in Banff and Lethbridge.

The menu here specializes in tasty bowls and Korean hot dogs on a stick, with many different varieties.

The hot dogs are like the ultimate version of a corn dog, with the original here being fried in a crispy batter with a juicy sausage in the middle. Diners can also get versions with mozzarella cheese, potato crunch, and more.

Make it your own by choosing what sauces you’d like with whatever hot dog you choose. Ketchup, cheddar cheese sauce, honey butter, and even the strongly recommended sugar sprinkles are just a few to consider.

If you’d prefer a bowl over a stick, go for the cupbop, a stir-fry-like bowl made of different ingredients like dumplings, edamame, Korean fried chicken, marinated grilled pork, fried vegetables, and more.

Next time you’re craving food on a stick in its best form, check out this newly opened street food spot.

Hankki West 85th

Address: 8521 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram