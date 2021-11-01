Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Vancouver (MAP)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and completely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Vancouver, and Daily Hive wants to help you find the best lights, displays and events around the city!

You can add any homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays to help people around the region get into the holiday spirit.

We have also put together a list of the best holiday events around the city.

Events List

Vancouver

When: November 13 to December 24

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time: Nov 13 – 18: open 4 pm to 9:30 pm, Nov 19 – Dec 23: open 11:30 am to 9:30 pm, Dec 24: open 11:30 am to 6:00 pm.

Tickets: Online

When: November 26, 2021, to January 3, 2022

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online only, $17.50 for adults

Dates: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Admission: Tickets available online, $13 for train tickets and Christmas train tickets available on Ticketleader, from $6-$12

North Vancouver

When: November 20, 2021, to January 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: TBA

Port Moody

When: December 1 to 24, 2021

Where: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm daily, closed at 6 pm on December 24

Tickets: Admission by donation

Langley

When: November 23, 2021, to January 1, 2022

Where: Darvonda Nurseries – 6690 216 Street, Langley

Time: TBD

Tickets: $29.99 per vehicle