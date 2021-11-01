ChristmasCurated

Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Vancouver (MAP)

Nov 1 2021, 5:00 pm
The Christmas light displays at 4967 Chalet Place, North Vancouver. (Michael Iwasaki)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and completely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Vancouver, and Daily Hive wants to help you find the best lights, displays and events around the city!

You can add any homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays to help people around the region get into the holiday spirit.

We have also put together a list of the best holiday events around the city.

Events List

Vancouver

Vancouver Christmas Market

When: November 13 to December 24
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Time: Nov 13 – 18: open 4 pm to 9:30 pm, Nov 19 – Dec 23: open 11:30 am to 9:30 pm, Dec 24: open 11:30 am to 6:00 pm.
Tickets: Online

VanDusen Festival of Lights

When: November 26, 2021, to January 3, 2022
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online only, $17.50 for adults

Bright Nights 2021 at Stanley Park

Dates: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver
Admission: Tickets available online, $13 for train tickets and Christmas train tickets available on Ticketleader, from $6-$12

North Vancouver

Canyon Lights

When: November 20, 2021, to January 23, 2022
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: TBA

Port Moody

The Holiday Festival at the Museum

When: December 1 to 24, 2021
Where: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody
Time: 12 pm to 9 pm daily, closed at 6 pm on December 24
Tickets: Admission by donation

Langley

Christmas Glow in Langley Drive Through

When: November 23, 2021, to January 1, 2022
Where: Darvonda Nurseries – 6690 216 Street, Langley
Time: TBD
Tickets: $29.99 per vehicle

North Vancouver house on Chalet Place with Christmas lights (Michael Iwasaka)

North Vancouver house on Chalet Place with Christmas lights (Michael Iwasaka)

