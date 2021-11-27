This North Vancouver mall is kicking off its holiday celebrations this week

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you’re ready to fully immerse yourself in the festive fun of the holiday season, clear your calendar for this weekend right now.

Capilano Mall is inviting you to experience the transformation of the North Shore into the Canadian North Pole on Saturday, November 27. With this, there will be ample opportunities to get a start on your holiday shopping while also catching the arrival of Santa Claus (yes, he’s back in person this year).

Magical snowman-themed activities will be taking place in the Grand Court from 11 am to 3 pm to mark Santa’s arrival and the start of his month-long visit to the mall, during which locals can stop by to see him before his busiest night of the year.

Let’s take a look at what you can expect from those fun-filled activities.

Bring the little ones along to create snowman art during an activity led by Mrs. Claus and The Giraffes Art School, who will guide the kids and interact with them throughout the art session. Art supplies at the activity station will be provided by Dollar Tree while Walmart provides delicious marshmallows.

Across from the Santa set in the Grand Court, sing along to classic holiday songs like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Let it Snow” at the Let It Snowcase musical performance. The Instagram-worthy stage will be designed with a snowman theme.

Now that Santa is setting up his home away from home at Capilano Mall, families have the chance to visit him from November 27 right through to December 24. Walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-serve basis based on availability, and you can also make an appointment through the online booking system.

To ensure that everyone who visits Santa has a digital and print keepsake to remember the moment, there will be a local professional photographer on site. You can get a Santa photo package for $19.99, which includes one 4×6 print and a digital download.

And to make it better, those who purchase a photo package will receive a snowman hand puppet (one per child while supplies last). And that’s not all — the first 100 children who visit Santa and buy a photo package will get a sweet snowman lolly from Purdys Chocolatier.

But it’s not only humans who can go to see Saint Nick at Capilano Mall. You can bring your furry friend along with you to get an adorable snap with Santa from 5 to 7 pm on December 9, 10, 16, and 17.

If, after the Santa experience, you’re still looking for gifting inspiration, you can check out the This & That Holiday Gift Gallery — a pop-up display showcasing Capilano retailer products in a guide curated by local influencer Monika Hibbs (@monikahibbs).

This gift guide of must-have gifts for the holiday season can be found in the window of a unit at the mall — across from Freedom Mobile.

Pro tip: after visiting the display, visit the Capilano Mall website for the list of featured products and the details on where to buy them.

If you’re ready to celebrate the most wonderful season and participate in holiday experiences, visit Capilano Mall this weekend or at any point until December 24. Book your Santa visit now and start preparing your holiday wishlist.

To view the COVID-19 safety protocols in place at Capilano Mall’s holiday activations, visit capilanomall.com.

When: November 27 to December 24

Where: Capilano Mall’s Grand Court – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Bookings: Walk-ins on the day, or book an appointment online ahead of time

Price: Starting at $19.99

