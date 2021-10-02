Hope you have your winter tires on because Metro Vancouver’s favourite drive-thru holiday light experience is right around the corner.

According to their website, the 2021 Glow Gardens in Langley is back this holiday season. You can drive through illuminated tunnels and see towering light sculptures from the coziness of your car.

You’ll go on a 20-minute long journey through gardens of twinkling lights at a pace that will make you feel like you’re driving in a parade.

Plus, you can order one of their iconic light-bulb-shaped Glow Cups to sip on while you cruise.

Glow Gardens is happening from November 23 until New Year’s Day.

Last year, Glow Gardens transitioned into a drive-thru experience and routinely sold out. It was one of the few annual holiday traditions in the Lower Mainland that wasn’t cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You’ll have to purchase tickets online in advance for a specific time slot. Guests must remain in their cars but can roll down the windows to take pictures of the incredible holiday lights.

When: November 23, 2021, to January 1, 2022

Where: Darvonda Nurseries – 6690 216 Street, Langley

Time: TBD

Tickets: $29.99 per vehicle