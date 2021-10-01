It’s hardly the holidays in Vancouver without a trip to the Vancouver Christmas Market to shop, eat, and ride the carousel – no matter how old you are.

The Vancouver Christmas Market website announced that this year’s event would be taking place in 2021 at its usual location at Jack Poole Plaza.

This fall and winter, you can experience the magic of a German-style holiday festival from November 13 to December 24.

Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger than ever with more than 80 vendors where you can buy gifts and eat to your heart’s content.

All your favourites are going to be there, so you can fill up on melty raclette cheese, spätzle, chimney cakes, schnitzel, and more.

Last year, the market was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So this will be the first Vancouver Christmas Market since the beginning of the pandemic and they have new protocols to keep guests safe.

Masks are mandatory and physical distancing measures will be in place. You’ll also have to purchase tickets in advance where you arrive within a 30-minute window, although you’re welcome to stay as long as you like.

It’s never too early to start to look forward to the holidays. This year, we are especially excited for a chance to sip warm glühwein with friends this season.