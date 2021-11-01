PNE's whimsical WinterLights holiday drive-thru returns next month

The PNE announced on Monday that one of its popular new holiday attractions will be returning for another year.
This December, the PNE will transform the park into PNE WinterLights, a unique and whimsical holiday drive-thru.
The experience will include stunning lights, special holiday characters and winter creatures, live performers, and some tasty seasonal food offerings.
Specifically, this year’s installation will feature two light tunnels, a snowglobe village filled with live dancers, and nine different “lands” each with unique themes. The drive-thru will also have a special radio broadcast throughout the experience that visitors can tune into from their vehicle.
PNE’s WinterLights will take place throughout the month starting December 3 and will be open from 4:30 to 10:30 pm.
Tickets start at $42 (plus ticket fees) per carload, although a $5 discount code (WL21) is currently available for the first 1,000 sold, expiring on November 3 at 10 am. Pets are allowed at the event, permitted that they stay in the vehicle.
Anyone attending the event must pre-purchase an online ticket with a specific time slot.
PNE WinterLights Drive-Thru
Where: The Pacific National Exhibition — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Time: 4:30 to 10:30 pm
When: December 3 to 5, 9 to 12, 16 to 23, and 26 to 31, 2021
Tickets: Available online, starting at $42