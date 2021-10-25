Vancouver’s most sparkling winter garden is officially returning for the 2021 season.

The VanDusen Festival of Lights will be back this year after the display took a COVID-19 related hiatus in 2020.

More than 15 acres of the grounds at VanDusen Botanical Garden will be dripping with magical lights and filled with holiday decor. Expect to find plenty of your favourite holiday treats for sale, too, as you wander the illuminated paths of the gardens.

This year, there’s a new illuminated rose garden display where the garden stewards used their artistry to “reawaken” the garden.

Capacity for the event will be limited and proof of vaccination will be required. Tickets go on sale starting November 1 and they have to be purchased online only in advance.

When: November 26, 2021, to January 3, 2022

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver,

Tickets: Online-only, $17.50 for adults