This holiday season, Vancouver is getting a new pop-up bar where it’ll feel like you walked onto the set of a Christmasy Hallmark movie.

It’s Christmas every day at the Tinseltown bar, and organizers promised on their event website that the halls of the bar will be fully decked. Tinsel, trees, lights, ornaments, ribbons – you name it!

As we get closer to the bar’s opening, we anticipate more details about its offerings, but we’re told to expect everything “Christmas” from music and drinks to even pudding.

Tickets are sold for 90-minute time slots where you can snap pics in your ugly Christmas sweaters and sip on holiday-themed boozy beverages. The pop-up bar will be available for patrons over the age of 18 and you can also partake in non-alcoholic drinks.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like the Miracle Pop-Up will be making a return to Vancouver this year. For 2021, Vancouverites can check out this new spot instead for over-the-top holiday vibes this season.

You can learn more and get tickets for Tinseltown on the Hidden Events website. Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferrable depending on availability.

They are the same organizers behind the popular Wizard’s Den magical boozy potion-making event this fall.

When: November 26, 2021, to December 31, 2021

Where: TBD – location is kept secret

Time: Seatings available from 1 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $17 per person