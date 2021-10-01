This could be the most magical holiday season yet in Metro Vancouver. The Port Moody Museum, across from Brewer’s Row, is going to turn into an adorable wonderland this season for the first time ever.

Expect The Holiday Festival at the Museum to be a unique winter experience underneath a massive tent. The 3,200 square foot tent will both protect from the rain and provide airflow and ventilation for visitors.

The area will be fully decked out with lights and displays, said organizer Kathy Heisler, who said that the museum grounds “offer a quaint yet magical experience with lights and entertainment.”

“Port Moody is a small charming city with lots of history, the location is fantastic, close to Skytrain, Brewers Row and Rocky Point Park,” says Heisler.

This is your chance to shop from local vendors, take in live entertainment, and eat your way through a cozy market inspired by the heritage setting.

Admission is by donation and the money will support the Port Moody Station Museum. The festival will run through December all the way up to Christmas Eve.