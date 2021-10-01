Port Moody is getting an enchanting new holiday festival for 2021
This could be the most magical holiday season yet in Metro Vancouver. The Port Moody Museum, across from Brewer’s Row, is going to turn into an adorable wonderland this season for the first time ever.
Expect The Holiday Festival at the Museum to be a unique winter experience underneath a massive tent. The 3,200 square foot tent will both protect from the rain and provide airflow and ventilation for visitors.
The area will be fully decked out with lights and displays, said organizer Kathy Heisler, who said that the museum grounds “offer a quaint yet magical experience with lights and entertainment.”
The Holiday Festival at the Museum
When: December 1 to 24, 2021
Where: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody
Time: 12 pm to 9 pm daily, closed at 6 pm on December 24
Tickets: Admission by donation