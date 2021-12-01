EventsChristmasWinter

South Granville retailers transform into festive holiday walk

Vincent Plana
|
Dec 1 2021, 9:44 pm
(South Granville BIA)

A number of retailers in South Granville have transformed their storefronts with floral decorations, creating a holiday walk full of joy and cheer.

The installations are part of the South Granville Business Improvement Association’s (SGBIA) Deck the Halls, which creates a festive holiday experience along its popular shopping district.

Each participating retailer worked with Granville Island Florist to design their own unique winter display, making for plenty of Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

south granville

(SGBIA)

south granville

(SGBIA)

The holiday walk can be found on South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Ave.

It’ll remain in place from now until early January 2022.

south granville

(SGBIA)

south granville

(SGBIA)

