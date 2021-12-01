A number of retailers in South Granville have transformed their storefronts with floral decorations, creating a holiday walk full of joy and cheer.

The installations are part of the South Granville Business Improvement Association’s (SGBIA) Deck the Halls, which creates a festive holiday experience along its popular shopping district.

Each participating retailer worked with Granville Island Florist to design their own unique winter display, making for plenty of Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

The holiday walk can be found on South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Ave.

It’ll remain in place from now until early January 2022.