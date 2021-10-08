Capilano Suspension Bridge will be beautifully illuminated for the holidays

Where in the world can you find towering Christmas trees surrounding a daring suspension bridge? Right here, in Vancouver.

The sparkling Canyon Lights event is set to return to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for the 2021 holiday season. The famed suspension bridge will be glowing and the canyon floor beneath it will be illuminated with lights from below, creating a surreal winter wonderland landscape.

You’ll be able to wander through a rainforest dripping with holiday lights and see the eight tallest Christmas trees in Canada. The park is also lighting up its Cliffwalk with its Instagram-worthy Arc de Lumina light tunnel.

In 2020, Canyon Lights was cancelled. This year, reps confirmed it’ll return to North Vancouver for the 2021 holiday season from November 20 to January 23, 2022.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will announce more details soon about the event in the coming days and weeks.

When: November 20, 2021, to January 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: TBA