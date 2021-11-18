Grouse Mountain's magical Peak of Christmas event opens next week

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Get excited, Vancouver. In annual fashion, Grouse Mountain’s whimsical Peak of Christmas experience is opening for another season starting next week.

This year’s event returns on Thursday, November 25 and runs through Monday, January 3, 2022.

Visitors can look forward to the mountain’s stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake, as well as open-air ice skating with incredible views on the 8,000 sq ft Mountaintop Skating Pond.

Other fan-favourite events include Breakfast with Santa and photos at Santa’s Workshop by donation, which will benefit the BC Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to experience Peak of Christmas this holiday season,” Melissa Taylor, Grouse Mountain’s communications manager, said in a statement.

“A magical story awaits guests of all ages as they are transported to a winter wonderland, complete with Santa and his reindeer, brilliant light installations and Christmas movies in the Theatre in the Sky.”

This year, for the health and safety of individuals enjoying Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas, proof of vaccination will be required for all guests born in 2009 or earlier. Additionally, face masks will be mandatory inside all resort facilities.

Peak of Christmas activities are complimentary with an annual Locals or Snow Pass, a Mountain Admission Ticket, or a special family ticket rate of $109 for two adults and two children.

Where: Grouse Mountain

When: Thursday, November 25, 2021, to Monday, January 3, 2022

Cost: Complimentary with an annual Locals or Snow Pass, a Mountain Admission Ticket, or a special family ticket rate of $109 for two adults and two children.