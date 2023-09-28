20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: September 29 to October 2
October is just around the corner, and there are many unique events to discover as we transition into the new month.
From Orange Shirt Day to VIFF, Mid-Autumn Moon Fest and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from September 29 to October 2.
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow: Voices of our Children
What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow at Westminster Pier Park. The event includes a host drum by StarChild, dancing by Wild Moccasin Dancers, a marketplace with Indigenous vendors, and food trucks and eats concession.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 12 to 4 pm
Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster
Cost: Free
Autumn Pop-Up Shop at The Pipe Shop
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Autumn Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.
The first 25 people in the doors at The Pipe Shop will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth all weekend long. Admission is free, and the venue is also dog-friendly. Puppy pals are very welcome.
When: September 30 and October 1, 2023
Time: 1 to 7 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Union Street at VIFF 2023
What: Union Street is a feature-length documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Jamila Pomeroy that intersperses interviews with archival footage to showcase the history of Hogan’s Alley.
Vancouver’s formerly Black neighbourhood was destroyed by the construction of the Georgia viaduct in the 1970s. Pomeroy states that the film will also showcase how African Canadians remain affected by systemic racism to this day.
When: October 2, October 4, and October 7, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.
Vancouver Giants vs. Wenatchee Wild
What: Vancouver Giant’s new season continues at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on in WHL action against the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday, October 1.
When: October 1, 2023
Time: 4 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online
Mid-Autumn Moon Festival at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden
What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with live performances and delicious food for all ages to enjoy.
The 37th annual event is themed “A Circus of Dreams” and also features tea ceremonies, art and activations throughout the gardens, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Park and the Zodiac Courtyard.
When: September 29 and 30, 2023
Time: 5 to 11 pm
Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Admission: Advanced tickets are $7-$10 plus taxes and fees, free for children ages five and under. Purchase online
Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series
What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series from September 2023 to March 2024. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu with accompanying beer pairings.
In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.
The complete schedule of the Brewery Dinner Series is as follows:
- Thursday, September 28
- Thursday, October 26
- Thursday, November 30
- Thursday, January 25
- Thursday, February 29
- Thursday, March 30
When: Last Thursday of the month (except for December) starting September 28, 2023
Time: 7 to 10 pm
Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $70 per person; purchase online
Truth and Reconciliation Day at Museum of Vancouver: Workshop with Shaina Stephens
What: Museum of Vancouver’s spokesperson and former residential school student Phyllis (Jack) Webstad leads an activity and open conversation about residential schools. Participants will make their own orange shirts using stencils and paint to bring home.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Museum of Vancouver – 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver
Cost: $50-$85, register online
International South Asian Film Festival
What: South Asian cinema takes center stage at the 2023 International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) in Surrey. This year’s theme is Pathbreakers, with six feature films, four documentaries and over 30 short films being screened. Filmmakers and movie lovers can also check out the dynamic industry events and innovative new initiatives.
When: September 28 to October 1, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various; purchase online
Stage Fright: Murder at The Disco
What: We’ve heard of killer comedy shows, but the latest production by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is taking things to the next level.
This Halloween season, the improv theatre company presents Stage Fright 2: Murder at The Disco. One lucky audience member will even become the lead detective throughout the second half of each performance.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 29 to October 28, 2023 (plus a preview on September 28)
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $26.50, purchase online
More Than a Movie 2023
What: Watch The Little Mermaid on the big screen at BC Place and help kids in need? Count us in!
Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will host its “More Than a Movie” on Sunday, October 1. Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see Disney’s Little Mermaid on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board. Each ticket purchased includes the admission of a youth from an equity-seeking group to attend for free.
When: October 1, 2023
Time: Doors at 3 pm, movie at 5:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 per ticket, $50 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase tickets online here
Harvest Haus
What: Summer is still in full swing, but we’re already looking forward to autumn, and a big reason is Oktoberfest.
Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend combining modern cuisine with traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions.”
And yes, there will be loads of bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.
When: Friday, September 29, from 6 to 11:30 pm; Saturday, September 30, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Night Market
What: Glory Days is launching a new Vancouver Night Market at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza on Friday, September 29.
The free-admission event will feature beloved local restaurants creating globally inspired dishes, vintage shopping from popular vendors, and more. All ages are invited to the party.
When: September 29, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Vancouver Whitecaps
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with an exciting home game against DC United on September 30 at BC Place.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market
What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.
When: Every Saturday from May 13 until October 28, 2023
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall – 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby (except for May 13 and 14 where the market is located at Burnaby Blooms Festival at Deer Lake Park)
Daniel Caesar
What: Award-winning Canadian musician Daniel Caesar is embarking on the second leg of his new tour, and it’s stopping in Vancouver for one special night.
The “Get You” singer lands in Vancouver on September 30 at the Pacific Coliseum. One of the most-streamed Canadian artists on Spotify, Caesar averages over 20 million monthly listeners on the platform and has 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver, BC
Tickets: Available here
National Day of Truth & Reconciliation at MONOVA
What: The Museum and Archives of North Vancouver invites guests of all ages to attend on Truth and Reconciliation Day to learn through hands-on activities, reflect, and take part in meaningful dialogue.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: MONOVA – 115 West Esplanade, North Vancouver,
Admission: Free, donations to support Programs and Exhibits are welcome
Haunted at Maan Farms
What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, presents Agatha’s Witching Hour for Halloween and horror lovers, with four eerie experiences to check out.
The popular Midway section returns with a spooky cast of characters, and guests can also treat themselves to all of Mama Maan’s signature fall sips and bites. They include festive beverages like Double-Spice Cream, Pumpkin Spice and Salted Caramel Apple Lattés, apple cider slushies and spiced chai.
When: Select nights from September 29 until October 31, 2023
Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date
Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: Various options. Early-bird tickets go on sale on September 6 at 10 am.
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season in September with a home exhibition game against the Edmonton Oilers on September 30.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Discover incredible murals by Indigenous artists around Vancouver
What: There are many Indigenous artworks to be found all over Vancouver, and each one has an important story to tell.
Some of the most thought-provoking pieces that can be seen throughout the traditional unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations are the dozens of Indigenous murals. Many of which were created for the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF).
Where: Various mural locations across Vancouver. See the list online.
Fin-tastic Fall Days
What: Throughout the entire month of October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring a range of enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy.
Discover 65,000 incredible animals, immerse yourself in the aquarium’s exclusive Octopus 4-D Movie Theatre Experience and make your way through a kelp forest in the deep-sea maze. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, treat yourself to seasonal faves like sustainable seafood chowder and jumbo s’more cookies.
When: October 1 to 31, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $37.95 — Available here
All My Relations: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
What: First Nations artist and facilitator Christine Mackenzie hosts an inclusive workshop at Place des Arts on National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Attendees will discover the importance of the cedar bough through a hands-on drawing and painting activity for all ages.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam
Cost: Free, register online