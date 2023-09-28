20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: September 29 to October 2

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

October is just around the corner, and there are many unique events to discover as we transition into the new month.

From Orange Shirt Day to VIFF, Mid-Autumn Moon Fest and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from September 29 to October 2.

What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow at Westminster Pier Park. The event includes a host drum by StarChild, dancing by Wild Moccasin Dancers, a marketplace with Indigenous vendors, and food trucks and eats concession.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Autumn Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.

The first 25 people in the doors at The Pipe Shop will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth all weekend long. Admission is free, and the venue is also dog-friendly. Puppy pals are very welcome.

When: September 30 and October 1, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Union Street is a feature-length documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Jamila Pomeroy that intersperses interviews with archival footage to showcase the history of Hogan’s Alley.

Vancouver’s formerly Black neighbourhood was destroyed by the construction of the Georgia viaduct in the 1970s. Pomeroy states that the film will also showcase how African Canadians remain affected by systemic racism to this day.

When: October 2, October 4, and October 7, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: Vancouver Giant’s new season continues at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on in WHL action against the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday, October 1.

When: October 1, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online