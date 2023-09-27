Events

Vancouver landmarks will light up orange for Truth and Reconciliation Day (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
|
Sep 27 2023, 10:18 pm
BC Place (Ted McGrath/Submitted)

A large number of iconic Vancouver landmarks will be illuminated orange this weekend for a very important reason.

Canada will mark its third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Different organizations, companies, and individuals will be marking the day in their own way. There are also many thought-provoking events happening in Metro Vancouver to observe the federal statutory holiday.

The Vancouver landmarks that will be lighting up Orange this weekend for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation include:

Pacific Coliseum

Vancouver Truth and Reconciliation Day

Pacific Coliseum/X

Rogers Arena

Canada Place

Vancouver Truth and Reconciliation Day

Canada Place/canadaplace.ca

Burrard Street Bridge

Bloedel Conservatory

Vancouver Truth and Reconciliation Day

Bloedel Conservatory/X

Vancouver City Hall

BC Place

Vancouver Truth and Reconciliation Day

Science World

Even if you aren’t getting the day off work or school for National Truth and Reconciliation Day, there are still lots of ways that you can participate. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and to take part in gatherings to mark the day.

You can check out what’s happening in your community, including performances, workshops, gatherings, and events. Also, you can learn more about Indigenous culture with free resources any day of the year.

