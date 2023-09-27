Vancouver landmarks will light up orange for Truth and Reconciliation Day (PHOTOS)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
A large number of iconic Vancouver landmarks will be illuminated orange this weekend for a very important reason.
Canada will mark its third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Different organizations, companies, and individuals will be marking the day in their own way. There are also many thought-provoking events happening in Metro Vancouver to observe the federal statutory holiday.
- You might also like:
- 10 Truth and Reconciliation Day events to check out in Metro Vancouver
- What is Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation?
- Here are the places open and closed in Vancouver on Truth and Reconciliation Day
The Vancouver landmarks that will be lighting up Orange this weekend for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation include:
Pacific Coliseum
Rogers Arena
Canada Place
Burrard Street Bridge
Bloedel Conservatory
Vancouver City Hall
BC Place
Science World
Even if you aren’t getting the day off work or school for National Truth and Reconciliation Day, there are still lots of ways that you can participate. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and to take part in gatherings to mark the day.
You can check out what’s happening in your community, including performances, workshops, gatherings, and events. Also, you can learn more about Indigenous culture with free resources any day of the year.