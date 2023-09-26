New VIFF documentary uncovers Vancouver's destroyed Black community

A new film spotlighting the destruction of Vancouver’s historic Black community and the people who are working to restore it will soon make its big-screen debut at VIFF 2023.

Union Street is a feature-length documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Jamila Pomeroy that intersperses interviews with archival footage to showcase the history of Hogan’s Alley.

According to Pomeroy, the inspiration for Union Street stemmed from her own experiences as a young child.

You might also like: 10 must-see films to check out at 2023 Vancouver International Film Festival

Annual film festival returns to Surrey to celebrate South Asian stories

Vancouver horror film festival expanding in new scream-filled season

“Growing up in the suburbs, my family was the only Black family in our neighbourhood, and we dealt with a lot of racism and often felt othered,” Pomeroy told Daily Hive. “My dad taught us to wear our differences proudly, but underneath it all, we longed to have access to a Black community and physical place that would accept our culture.”

Hogan’s Alley is Vancouver’s formerly Black neighbourhood which was destroyed by the construction of the Georgia viaduct in the 1970s. Pomeroy states that the film will also showcase how African Canadians remain affected by systemic racism to this day.

The 79-minute documentary is produced by Mack Stannard, funded by TELUS originals, and has three screenings and two Q&A sessions during VIFF.

“When I moved to Vancouver as a teen and connected with more Black Vancouverites, I realized that many people felt the same as me: underrepresented. It really drove me to tailor my projects to highlight the African Canadian experience.

For African Canadian viewers, I want them to know that their experiences are valid and that, together, we can self-organize to cultivate a community that is culturally vibrant and unapologetically Black. And I want non-Black viewers to understand that Black culture is not a monolith, is nuanced, and so much more than the Black culture you see in media.”

Pomeroy is excited for her first experience at VIFF and for locals to learn the important story behind the film.

“There has been an abundance of support for the film and it’s been so beautiful to see the responses from people, purely based on the trailer. This is my first feature-length film and the first project I’ve ever submitted to a festival, so it’s very emotional to see so much dialogue and support.

“I hope that Union Street helps spark real tangible change and that one day, future generations will have not only a Black cultural centre but also a community where we can share, learn and express African Canadian culture freely.”

The Vancouver-based filmmaker also wants Union Street to be a “calling card for the Black community to take up space and for us all to make Black joy a priority.”

“I want our African Canadian history to be known, but I also want African Canadians of the presence to be afforded cultural sovereignty and a community that truly supports them,” added Pomeroy. “Our Black community and efforts like Hogan’s Alley Society have been fighting for our community and physical cultural spaces for years, but municipal systems continue to prevent real reconciliation for the atrocities committed against the Black community.”

When: October 2, October 4, and October 7, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.