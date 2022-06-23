15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 24 to 26

How is it already the last weekend of June?!

Time flies when you’re having fun and we’re here to help you have the most with our checklist of 15 great events around Vancouver from June 24 to 26. City Centre Block Party, VIMFF Summer Fest, and more!

What: An iconic Mount Pleasant motel is being transformed into a community space for art and social connection in Vancouver, and a huge block party is planned for its official opening weekend.

Vancouver Mural Fest’s City Centre Block Party, happening on June 25 and 26 at the City Centre Motor Hotel building at 2111 Main Street, features a lineup of free entertainment and activities, food trucks, an artist showcase, and more.

When: June 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The continent’s largest dragon boat festival includes the highly anticipated international dragon boat races on False Creek and free concerts and cultural programming on the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage.

The family-friendly event features performances by Vancouver indie rockers The Zolas, singer-songwriter Desirée Dawson, Squamish Nation performers Eagle Song Dancers, and Coast Salish song and dance group Coastal Wolf Pack.

When: June 24 to 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Potion Putt, a themed mini-putt golf course, will see you put your magic and golf skills to the test on a course that’s inspired by your favourite wizardly fantasies. The course features nine holes and you can purchase refreshments at the venue if all that golf makes you thirsty.

Plus, the space is family-friendly until 5 pm, after which point it becomes adults-only, so it’s a perfect pick for date night.

When: June 23 to August 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: from $18, purchase online

What: The team behind the award-winning podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno is bringing their brand-new live show to Vancouver in June. Featuring never-before-heard material from the mind of Rocky Flintstone, interactive segments, and a party atmosphere, the World Tour will see hosts Jamie Morton, James Cooper, and Alice Levine, continue to explore the Belinda Blinked erotic saga.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: This month will see British Columbia’s first-ever Halal Food Fest being held at Surrey Civic Plaza, with more than 30 halal food and drink vendors. There will also be fun activities for the whole family, including balloon artists, henna, face painting, a magician, and more.

Organizers hope the event will become an annual festival that will promote and educate British Columbians on the province’s many halal food options.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo is an annual all-ages event that celebrates everything about old-school video games. Shop the vendor hall, take part in tournaments, enjoy live music and panels, and more. And yes there will be video games to play!

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

What: The Desert Plant Society of Vancouver is a group of “cactophiles” and its annual show and sale is coming up where you can check out a huge array of cacti, succulents, and other desert plants.

At the show, you could get a chance to talk to cactus lovers and learn more about desert plants and how to take care of them.

When: June 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday) 10 am to 3 pm (Sunday)

Where: Floral Hall at VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver



What: Greek Day on Broadway 2022, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 26 in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street. The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more to choose from.

The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver and it attracts more than 100,000 people every year.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 700 artists in 200 performances at 19 venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, and more.

Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre, and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival, as well as over 60 free events throughout the 10-day event.

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Gaming Stadium and Shaw Communications are partnering to help video gamers of all ages start it off right.

The Richmond-based esports arena is hosting TGS Pavilion Presented by Shaw on Saturday, June 25. The free event features a variety of fun activities and challenges for the whole family and there are even opportunities to win great prizes.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Gaming Stadium – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: Now until August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2022, presented by 102.7 THE PEAK, features eight local bands and artists, lawn games, and plenty of choices for food and drink lovers to discover. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy the day on the Swangard Stadium field in support of the GVFB.

Foodstock will feature crowd-pleasing sets from Bend Sinister, Sleepy Gonzales, Generous Thieves, The Noodle Boys, Uncle Strut, Green Alderson, Madelyn Read, and Good Goin’.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) is hosting Summer Fest on Sunday, June 26 at the Shipyards. The free event is happening the day before Canadian Multiculturalism Day and is also celebrating multiculturalism in the mountains.

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the packed program of VIMFF Summer Fest activities, including free award-winning film screenings throughout the day that will inspire you to adventure this season.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Kobra Kai’s WrestleCore describes itself as a wild, visceral night of high-flying, hardcore wrestling. If that sounds like the perfect evening out to you, then you should head to the Rickshaw on Sunday, June 26th to see local and international stars, Impact Wrestling’s Trey Miguel, Calamity Kate, Adam Ryder, Nicole Matthews, Sebastian Wolfe, and more. Don’t miss the massive 6-pack challenge, debuts, and other surprises during the event.



When: June 26, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 plus fees. Purchase Online

What: Take a trip back through time by riding Surrey’s Heritage Interurban rail car. The 50-minute trip goes from Cloverdale to Sullivan and back. Guests can also enjoy a tour before or after the train trip.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until October 2, 2022

Time: First train at 10 am, last train at 3 pm

Where: Cloverdale Station – Hwy 10 & 176A Street, Surrey

Cost: $13.98 for children ages 3 to 11, $19.59 for students and seniors, and $26.98 for adults, plus fees. Free for children 2 and under. Purchase online