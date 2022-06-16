FoodFood TrucksFood Events

All 28 vendors to check out at BC's first-ever Halal Food Fest (PHOTOS)

Jun 16 2022, 8:00 pm
Courtesy BC Halal Food Fest and Digital EGG

At the end of this month, BC’s very first Halal food festival is happening, an absolute must-do event.

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 8 pm at the Civic Plaza in Surrey and will highlight local halal cuisine.

Halal, which is an Arabic term meaning “permissible,” refers to food that is prepared according to Islamic dietary laws and is therefore allowed to be consumed. Such foods include, but are not limited to, Zabiha meat products and fish with scales.

taste of malaysia

Taste of Malaysia (Courtesy BC Halal Food Fest and Digital Egg)

Dished was able to get a sneak peek of all 28 vendors that will be participating this year, from cakes to dumplings to biryani.

The event is free to attend, and organizers are hoping it will become an annual event. This is one summer food event you don’t want to miss.

Here’s all the vendors and their food offerings you can expect at this year’s BC Halal Food Fest:

bc halal food fest

Courtesy BC Halal Food Fest and Digital EGG

keto caveman davie

Ketocaveman Davie (Courtesy BC Halal Food Fest and Digital EGG)

sharbat

Sharbat (Courtesy BC Halal Food Fest and Digital EGG)

time to grill

Time to Grill (Courtesy BC Halal Food Fest and Digital EGG)

tayybeh

Tayybeh (Courtesy BC Halal Food Fest and Digital EGG)

  • Teapressu (bubble tea)
  • Time2Grill (kababs, burgers)
  • Sharbat (South Asian cold drinks, mango lassi)
  • Turkish Ice Cream (Turkish ice cream)
  • Biryani Chef (biryani)
  • Picado (donair)
teapressu

Courtesy BC Halal Food Fest and Digital Egg

BC Halal Food Fest

When: Saturday, June 25 from 12 pm to 8 pm
Where: 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

