The city’s largest public art festival is back in a big way for its seventh consecutive year, with dozens of massive murals and exciting live events to enjoy this summer.

Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2022 is happening from August 4 to 14, with a lineup of over 150 visual and performing artists creating unique art and interactive experiences.

Mark your calendars, because the 11-day celebration will feature daily block parties, mural tours, and new public artwork to discover across the city.

You might also like: Top things to do at Canada Together at Canada Place next week

Car-Free Day is holding its inaugural New West fest this summer

You can join FREE outdoor yoga classes all summer long

Fifty artists will be painting and unveiling over 30 murals in eight different neighbourhoods, including Cambie Village, downtown, Marpole, Mount Pleasant, North Shore, River District, Strathcona, and the West End.

After you have finished exploring the new artworks, keep the party going by visiting the hub of VMF 2022: City Centre. The Mount Pleasant landmark has been transformed into a community space for art and social connection and will be a hopping spot throughout the festival.

City Centre will showcase free, all-ages, outdoor entertainment daily, including live music and DJs, dance and drag, children’s activities, and more. There will also be licensed bars, food trucks, and more at the iconic venue.

You’ll also have an opportunity to meet some of Vancouver’s talented makers and creators at the City Centre Artist Lodge. Painters, photographers, ceramists, jewellers, and more will open their doors during the two festival weekends for guests to explore and purchase art.

VMF 2022 is also offering an expanded schedule of daily guided walking mural tours. In addition to the popular guided walking tours in Mount Pleasant and Strathcona led by DeTours, five new tours hosted by Curated Tastes have been launched in downtown, West End, Cambie Village, Marpole, and River District.

This year’s festival will see the fifth installment of Blanketing The City an ongoing public art series led by acclaimed Musqueam weaver and artist, Debra Sparrow.

Another highlight of VMF 2022 is the Low Barrier Arts Program. VMF is studying opportunities to remove barriers to accessing its public art and programming, with this year’s focus on supporting access and removing barriers for folks experiencing low-vision and blindness, neurodiverse folks, and those living with disabilities.

Low Barrier Arts Program is made up of interconnected initiatives including Crowder, a crowd-sourced description event spotlighting VMF Murals with VocalEYE, and Murals Without Walls, which will feature four temporary mural installations created by artists with disabilities. The latter will be preceded by a series of capacity-building workshops hosted by Kickstart.

The jam-packed 11 days of fun also include public art talks with creatives in the community, an official afterparty at the Biltmore Cabaret, and an all-ages street party at the Granville Promenade.

For a sneak peek at this year’s VMF, check out the City Centre Block Party on June 25 and 26.

Download the VMF MOBILE APP to find and learn about over 300 murals — including 30+ new murals in 2022 — across the city. Visit https://vanmuralfest.ca/ and follow @vanmuralfest for details, event calendar, and updates for Vancouver Mural Festival 2022.

When: August 4 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival