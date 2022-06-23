EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai

Jun 23 2022, 11:25 pm
Family-friendly East Side Pride coming to Commercial Drive this weekend
Shannon Ruth Dionne Miller/Instagram | Vancouver Pride/Instagram


Vancouver Pride Society is kicking off Pride season this weekend in East Vancouver, and it promises to be a day of fun for the whole family.

East Side Pride, happening at Grandview Park on Saturday, June 25, is described by organizers as a “chill afternoon of community, artisans, and free entertainment.”

The event will also feature children’s activities, live concerts, and a fundraiser BBQ.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vancouver Pride (@vancouverpride)

Bring your picnic blanket and stake out a spot on the grass for live performances by QueerProv, Drag Story Time, Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours, and the Rainbow Concert Band.

There will also be Bubbles, giant Jenga, a children’s parachute game, button making, and queer trivia.

East Side Pride

East Side Pride (Vancouver Pride/Instagram)

Be on the lookout for food trucks like Tornado Potato and Aloha Poke serving up mouth-watering grub.

And if you’re in the mood for some delicious old-fashioned BBQ, Saige Community Food Bank will be selling freshly grilled veggie and meat hot dogs all for a good cause.

East Side Pride

East Side Pride (Shannon Ruth Dionne Miller/Instagram)

This event will be ASL accessible with an interpreter near the stage. There will also be an Accessible Viewing Zone and a Low Sensory Zone set up for attendees who may need them.

East Side Pride 2022

When: June 25, 2022
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Vancouver Pride Society 

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
