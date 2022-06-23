Family-friendly East Side Pride coming to Commercial Drive this weekend

Vancouver Pride Society is kicking off Pride season this weekend in East Vancouver, and it promises to be a day of fun for the whole family.

East Side Pride, happening at Grandview Park on Saturday, June 25, is described by organizers as a “chill afternoon of community, artisans, and free entertainment.”

The event will also feature children’s activities, live concerts, and a fundraiser BBQ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Pride (@vancouverpride)

You might also like: Vancouver Pride unveils massive lineup of summer events for 2022 festival (PHOTOS)

Pride festivals to check out in and around Metro Vancouver this summer

Canadian artist Tim Singleton celebrates queer expression during Pride Month

Bring your picnic blanket and stake out a spot on the grass for live performances by QueerProv, Drag Story Time, Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours, and the Rainbow Concert Band.

There will also be Bubbles, giant Jenga, a children’s parachute game, button making, and queer trivia.

Be on the lookout for food trucks like Tornado Potato and Aloha Poke serving up mouth-watering grub.

And if you’re in the mood for some delicious old-fashioned BBQ, Saige Community Food Bank will be selling freshly grilled veggie and meat hot dogs all for a good cause.

This event will be ASL accessible with an interpreter near the stage. There will also be an Accessible Viewing Zone and a Low Sensory Zone set up for attendees who may need them.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Vancouver Pride Society