EventsSummerGreat OutdoorsDH Community Partnership

Top things to do at Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 22 2022, 10:21 pm
Top things to do at Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival this weekend
Dragon Boat BC (Ed Nguyen Photography/Facebook)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Inflatable Paddle-board Warehouse Sale!

Sat, June 25, 10:00am

Inflatable Paddle-board Warehouse Sale!
JULY 1ST - VANCOUVER'S BIGGEST CANADA DAY BOAT PARTY CELEBRATION 2022

Fri, July 1, 8:00pm

JULY 1ST - VANCOUVER'S BIGGEST CANADA DAY BOAT PARTY CELEBRATION 2022
July 2nd - Vancouver's Hip-Hop Boat Party Cruise 2022

Sat, July 2, 8:00pm

July 2nd - Vancouver's Hip-Hop Boat Party Cruise 2022
Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy

Tue, July 5, 8:30pm

Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival is back in Vancouver this weekend for its 34th anniversary, and it promises to be an unforgettable time for racers and attendees alike.

The popular summertime tradition will take place all around the creek at Concord Pacific Place and Creekside Park on June 25 and 26, with racer-only events taking place on June 24.

The continent’s largest Dragon Boat celebration will also feature diverse cultural programming, food, shopping, and live music and entertainment for the whole family.

To help you experience everything that Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival has to offer, here is our checklist of top things to do.

Live concerts and performances on the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage

The Zolas

@thezolas/Instagram

Drop by the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage all weekend long to enjoy performances by Vancouver indie rockers The Zolas, singer-songwriter Desirée Dawson, Squamish Nation performers Eagle Song Dancers, Coast Salish song and dance group Coastal Wolf Pack, and many more.

The festival’s main stage lineup will also spotlight Chinatown’s oldest traditional music ensembles and groups representing Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh communities. This is part of the Dragon Boat Festival’s goal to respect the roots of where the event comes from and the protocols of the territories where it is held.

Here is the 2022 event lineup:

  • Saturday, June 25 — The Zolas, Hotel Mira, Mauvey, Children of Takaya, Dacey, Ludic, AHSIA, Eagle Song Dancers, Qing Yun Music Society

  • Sunday, June 26 — Desirée Dawson, Tonye Aganaba, Coastal Wolf Pack, COCO JAFRO, Best Night Ever, Niña Mendoza

Explore cultural and community pavilions in Creekside Park North

The Dragon Boat Festival is an excellent opportunity to discover the connections between tradition and the current-day multicultural communities that are part of our social fabric.

Attendees are invited to visit the Chinese Cultural Pavilion for a variety of activities ranging from Lion and Dragon Dance mini displays to tea ceremony demonstrations. There will also be an Indigenous Cultural Pavilion where guests can experience Squamish pole carving demos and go on Spoken Treasures tours.

Visitors are also encouraged to check out Abreast in a Boat, a pop-up breast cancer dragon boat paddling history display in the Breast Cancer Pavilion.

See the history of the iconic Dragon Boats

Dragon Boat

Jeremy Dyson/Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival Society

Dragon Boat BC recently unveiled 18 new dragon boats that will make their racing debut this weekend. Fans can see the artwork up close on land around the site before cheering them on in the Championship Weekend. The festival’s largest-ever capital investment was supported by Concord Pacific CEO Terry Hui and the Province of BC.

There will also be an Expo 86 Original Teak Dragon Boat Display in Creekside Park North by the Main Stage to reconnect paddlers and fans to the competition’s heritage. The display will also include archival clippings and info on the evolution of the Dragon Boat in the city.

Check out the massive marketplace

This year’s Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival will feature numerous vendors where you can shop for unique artisan items, outdoor experiences, and more. Vendors include Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, Massy Books, Latincouver, and more.

You can also visit the partner booths to enter to win prizes and hear about special offers.

Fuel up with the food and beverage vendors

Crema Ice Cream

Crema Ice Cream/Instagram

You’ll be working up a big appetite with all the things to do at the festival, so make sure you keep your energy up by checking out the extensive lineup of food and beverage vendors. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including:

  • Crema Ice Cream
  • Camion Cafe
  • Dim Sum Express
  • Indish Food Truck
  • Insomniacs Coffee Company
  • Jamaican Mi Juicy
  • JJ’s Hot Cobs
  • Mr. Tube Steak
  • Smoking Hot Donairs
  • TAKENAKA
  • Twisted Potato
  • VegOut

Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival 2022

When: June 24 to 26, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver
Admission: Free

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Great Outdoors
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.