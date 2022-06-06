Calling all plant lovers!

Vancouver’s biggest cactus and succulent shopping event is happening this summer and it’s perfect for finding new, low-maintenance new plant-babies for your home.

The Desert Plant Society of Vancouver is a group of “cactophiles” and its annual show and sale is coming up where you can check out a huge array of cacti, succulents, and other desert plants.

According to organizers, desert plants love a warm and sunny location during the growing season with good drainage and plenty of fresh air circulation, making sure to let it almost dry out between waterings.

At the show, you could get a chance to talk to cactus lovers and learn more about desert plants and how to take care of them.

When: Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26

Time: 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday

Where: Floral Hall at VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver