Summer vacation is just around the corner and The Gaming Stadium (TGS) and Shaw Communications are partnering to help video gamers of all ages start it off right.

The Richmond-based esports arena has announced that it will be hosting TGS Pavilion Presented by Shaw on Saturday, June 25.

The free event features a variety of fun activities and challenges for the whole family and there are even opportunities to win great prizes.

Speed is the name of the game for TGS Pavilion with attendees being tasked with racing through a Mario Kart Track as quickly as possible.

Are you an excellent baseball pitcher? Do you think you can outrace Sonic the Hedgehog in a head-to-head matchup?

Test your skills against the other players for a chance to win fantastic prizes and swag, including a brand new Apple iPhone 13.

There will be live fighting game competitions hosted by Vancouver Street Battle throughout the evening and retro game challenges for those who prefer classic consoles.

Those wanting a more relaxed gaming experience can play their favourites in the free-play arcade that will be set up.

When you need to relax and recharge during your visit to TGS Pavilion, you can kick back with your friends and competitors in the lounge area. There will even be free snacks and drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Guests are encouraged to pre-register for the live event to ensure priority entrance. Entry at the door is also available on a first-come, first-serve basis. And masks will be required by all attendees.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Gaming Stadium – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online