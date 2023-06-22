15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 23 to 25

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to the first official weekend of summer!

Time flies when you’re having fun and we’re here to help you have the most with our checklist of 15 great events around Vancouver from June 23 to 25. Vancouver Bandits, a retro video game expo, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.

This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and The Revue Stage.

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival & False Creek Ferries are teaming up to offer a

unique concert on the False Creek Waterfront on June 21.

When: June 23 to July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information available online

What: Bring your furry family member to check out a variety of fun activities and photo ops at the second annual Bark Park. Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our paw-fect pals.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street

Cost: Free

What: Three of our favourite Vancouver events are coming together this month for a mouth-watering pop-up.

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are teaming up with Granville Flea for Hollywood Harvest at Greek Day on Sunday, June 25. The family-friendly pop-up will feature a global-inspired food fair and a vintage market at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Over 100,000 visitors and racers are expected to attend the city’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration. The two-day event will include the international dragon boat races and an expanded range of programming and free concerts throughout the day.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival features the new TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy headliners Dear Rouge and SABAI as well as exciting diverse performers throughout the weekend.

When: June 24 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Mouthwatering barbecue, refreshing drinks, and good times are being served at Railtown’s Tailgate Barbecue this summer. Join Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering as they fire up the custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for a delicious event you won’t want to miss.

Dig into the slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and melt-in-your-mouth Jalapeño Corn Bread. Each guest will also enjoy their choice of two Southern-style sides.

When: June 25, July 23, and August 20, 2023

Time: Seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $35 for Tailgate Plate, $35 for a Vegetarian Plate, $25 for the Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger Plate. Order online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, a rocking jukebox musical inspired by true events that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis together for one time only. The show is packed with memorable hits, including “That’s Alright,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and more.

When: Various dates until August 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits host their Indigenous Celebration Game this weekend when the Calgary Surge is in town. Fans will see the debut of the Bandits’ orange Indigenous jersey, designed by local Kwantlen Nation artist Jeff Dickson, and several local First Nations and Indigenous groups will also be in attendance.

The Bandits Dance Team and Berry the Bandit will be keeping the energy up with performances and giveaways throughout the game, and proceeds from each jersey sale of the brand new Indigenous jersey will go to the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society,

When: June 25, 2023

Time: Doors at 3:30 pm, tip-off at 5 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the packed program of VIMFF Summer Fest activities. There will be free award-winning film screenings throughout the day that will inspire you to adventure this season.

Summer Fest will host a number of food trucks as well as a beer garden to keep you full and refreshed. Attendees will also enjoy great live music happening right by the water. You can even hear it while you’re scaling the outdoor climbing wall set-up.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Surrey Pride is celebrating being “Stronger Together” at Civic Plaza in front of Surrey City Hall this year. The event will feature entertainment including drag and cultural performances, live musicians, storytime, and a lip-synch contest. Attendees can also shop at the vendor booths.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 3:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver.

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) is taking place on Saturday, June 24, at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, with vendors, panels, and live entertainment happening throughout the day.

There will be an appearance by popular YouTuber and collector, “The Immortal” John Hancock, as well as a costume contest, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels for gamers to take part in.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

What: “James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” opens under the dome on Friday, June 23, with guests discovering the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.

Supported by Coca-Cola Canada, the epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.

When: June 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Bard on the Beach is hosting its second annual Pride Night on Saturday, June 24 at Vancouver’s Vanier Park. Guests will enjoy a rollicking performance of the 1960s-set, Beatles-themed As You Like It, as well as early site access and activities to celebrate Pride.

Pride Night 2023 will be hosted by Karmella Barr, Emprex 51 of Vancouver, who will be leading a Drag-style “In a Nutshell” talk about As You Like It.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to help celebrate Mill No. 3’s hundredth birthday. Guests can visit the feature exhibit inside the Machine Shop to learn about the 20-storey-high National Historic Site built on the side of Mount Sheer at Britannia Beach.

The exhibit also explores how Mill No. 3 served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community, uncovers its history and technological innovations, and pays tribute to its impact as a Sea to Sky icon.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Time: Various hours

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Various prices, pre-book online

What: Now in its 34th year, Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is hosting a huge lineup of concerts featuring acclaimed artists from across Canada and around the world. And you don’t have to be a Francophone enthusiast to attend, either.

A highlight of the festival is the joint headlining concert by Corneille and Isabelle Boulay on the Unis TV Outdoor Stage at 1551 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver. Other acts being showcased include Andrea Superstein, Véranda, Malika Tirolien, Nazih Borish, Silk Road/Joutou, and Mimi O’bonsawin throughout the 11-day celebration.

When: Now until June 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online