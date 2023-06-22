Vancouver Bandits unveil new Indigenous jersey ahead of celebration this weekend

The Vancouver Bandits will be kitted out in stunning new jerseys this weekend when they take on the Calgary Surge. And the design was created by an acclaimed local Indigenous artist.

BC’s pro basketball team is hosting its Indigenous Celebration Night on Sunday, June 25 at the Langley Event Centre (LEC). It’s also the second weekend of the BC Basketball Festival.

Players will be taking to the court for the first time in their eye-catching orange jerseys designed by Kwantlen First Nation artist Jeff Dickson, and fans can pick up their own while at the game.

Proceeds from each sale of the new Indigenous jersey will go to support the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society (LFVAS)’s youth educational services and family support services. Make sure to purchase your 50/50 ticket too, as proceeds from the draw on June 25 will be donated to LFVAS as well.

Indigenous Celebration Night will feature a pre-game welcome performance and land acknowledgment from Kwantlen First Nation, and a half-time performance from a local Indigenous drum and vocalist group. Several local First Nations and Indigenous groups will also be in attendance during the game.

The Bandits are hoping to build momentum when the Surge is in town. The hometown team has defeated Calgary in each of their prior two meetings this season and has won three of their last four CEBL games.

Fans will enjoy performances and giveaways by the Bandits Dance Team and Berry the Bandit during the game, and pyrotechnics on the hoops will once again shoot flames for every three-pointer and dunk made.

When you’re ready to take your Bandits fandom to the next level, you and your crew can pick up a variety of team merchandise.

In addition to the Bandits‘ orange Indigenous adult jersey and youth jersey, The 2023 Bandits’ black and white jerseys are also available.

And back by popular demand is the team’s collaboration with Vancity Original. Stay fresh in the Vancity Bandits hoodie and T-shirt, or deck yourself out in the new hot seller “Van Bandits” crewneck.

Local pro basketball fans will also want to save the dates of August 11 to 13 in their calendars, as the Bandits are hosting the 2023 Championship Weekend at LEC.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online