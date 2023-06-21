EventsConcerts

Music icon Kim Petras is bringing her new world tour to Vancouver this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 21 2023, 6:20 pm
Music icon Kim Petras is bringing her new world tour to Vancouver this fall
Kim Petras (James Jeffrey Taylor/Shutterstock)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Fête de la Musique Vancouver | Make Music Day

Fri, June 23, 5:00pm

Fête de la Musique Vancouver | Make Music Day
Pain Clinics and Workshops led by a Physiotherapist

Sat, June 24, 10:00am

Pain Clinics and Workshops led by a Physiotherapist
Objective Objects: An Exhibition Tour into the World of Tobias Wong

Thu, June 29, 6:00pm

Objective Objects: An Exhibition Tour into the World of Tobias Wong
76th Steveston Salmon Festival

Sat, July 1, 10:00am

76th Steveston Salmon Festival
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

An international pop sensation has announced a brand-new world tour and Vancouver fans are in for a treat!

Grammy-winning artist Kim Petras is performing at the PNE Forum on Thursday, October 26 as part of the Feed The Beast tour.

The tour is in support of Petras’ debut album, and tickets go on sale on Monday, June 26, at 10 am. Toronto is the only other Canadian stop at this time.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras/Instagram

Feed the Beast is being released on Friday, June 23, and is described as “a 15-track album of pure pop perfection.” Petras’ debut features the hit “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj, fan-favourite tracks like “Coconuts” and “brrr,” and the worldwide platinum smash, “Unholy” with Sam Smith.

The latter propelled Petras to her Grammy win earlier this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She also wowed the Met Gala crowd as a guest of Marc Jacobs and was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Kim Petras

When: October 26, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 26 at 10 am

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.