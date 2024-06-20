15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 21 to 23

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to the first official weekend of summer!

Time flies when you’re having fun and we’re here to help you have the most with our checklist of 15 great events around Vancouver from June 21 to 23. Greek Day, East Side Pride, and more.

What: SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out during the inaugural event.

When: June 21 to 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. Over 10 days, there will be over 150 performances and events, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. There will also be late-night jams and DJ dance parties on Granville Island.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: Carnegie Community Centre, in partnership with the City of Vancouver, hosts an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. Attendees will enjoy cultural sharing performances, community organization tables, giveaways, and more.

The event will also feature pop-up performances throughout the day from J.B. The First Lady, Mannix, Haida Dance Group, and more.

When: June 21, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Carnegie Community Centre — 401 Main St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Pride season kicks off with East Side Pride at Grandview Park on Saturday, June 22. Sasha Marks is set to host the free all-ages event, and guests will enjoy drag performances, live concerts, an artisan market, food vendors, and activities hosted by the Parks Board Queer Inclusion Team.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) will take place at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster. Vendors, panels, and live entertainment will be held throughout the day.

Popular YouTuber and collector “The Immortal” John Hancock will appear, and gamers will be able to participate in costume contests, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25; purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Summer Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Sunday, June 23, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: June 23, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 23.

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

When: June 23, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend. You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.

When: June 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: On June 22 and 23, Holland Park will transform into a halal food paradise featuring plenty of food, drinks, and desserts.

In addition to plenty of tasty treats, the festival will feature stage performances, a cultural bazaar, and amusement park rides.

When: June 22 and 23, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

admission: Free

What: Celebrate Solstice by screaming on your favourite rides at Playland. The special event features limited-time offer beverages like the Solstice Sipper, a BBQ in the Kettle Creek Tent, and the amusement park staying open until midnight.

Guests will also enjoy live music by 2024 Vancouver Folk Fest artist Suzie Ungerleider between 7 and 9 pm.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 6 to midnight

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Westward Music Festival (WMF) has announced its return for two days of live music on four stages. Mick Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Debby Friday, NOBRO, Cartel Madras, and Corridor are among the WMF 2024 headliners.

Vancouver’s talented artists will also be showcased throughout the two-day event. Homegrown acts like Haley Blais, Winona Forever, Janky Bungag, DACEY, Hotel Decor, and Temia are just a few to add to your concert schedule.

When: June 22 and 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge, Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The third annual Strathcona Blocks Party features music, food trucks, and more throughout the neighbourhood.

Bring the little ones to check out the kid’s zone at the 840 E Hastings parking lot. Then, visit the beer garden hosted by Strathcona Beer at 895 E Hastings and MakerLabs at 780 E Cordova for tours and maker activities. The Strathcona Blocks Party will also have a vendor market, skateboard ramp, and live art demos.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Beer garden open until 8 pm)

Where: 600 – 900 Blocks of East Hastings plus 840 East Hastings Parking Lot

Cost: Free

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium.

Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace where you can shop from some local stores.

When: June 23, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s adults-only after-hours Fish & Sips event series returns for 2024, and it’s better than ever.

Attendees will get access to the aquarium’s newest exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, and can check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery to witness monkeys – and even a sloth – up close and personal. Don’t forget the awesome 4D Theatre Experience for some turtle time as well!

A mouth-watering menu includes sustainable plates like Pacific Cod tacos and the aquarium’s signature Shark Bite cocktail. Local craft beers, wines, and ciders, plus other snacks will also be available for purchase, and there will even be a special deep-sea DJ.

When: June 22, July 19, and August 24

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $35, purchase online

Stanley Park Sun Setter Lounge What: Commemorate the Summer Solstice with live music, games and tastings at the BCLIQUOR 39th & Cambie parking lot. The special event will also feature your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Sun Setter Stage at Vancouver Craft Beer Week this summer.