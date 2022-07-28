20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 29 to August 1

The GRAPEST Drag Show on Earth (Because it's at a winery, get it?)

So long, July, and hello, August! No better way to start a new month than with a BC Day long weekend full of events!

Call up your friends and head out to enjoy Honda Celebration of Light, Vancouver Pride, Powell Street Fest, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Look up at the night sky over English Bay as the Honda Celebration of Light is returning for its 30th anniversary.

Check out the new family-friendly Morton Park Festival Zone for food vendors, an artisan market, and free concerts each day of the festival. And make sure you don’t miss the return of the Red Bull Air Show each night.

Schedule and nations:

Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

Where: English Bay, Vancouver

Cost: Free. Premium viewing areas VIP lounge experiences are also available online.

What: Arts Club Theatre presents a comedic and heartwarming celebration of family. Made in Italy is an award-winning musical coming-of-age story set in the 1970s starring Francesco Mantini. The second-generation Italian teen struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta, and reinvents himself as a crooner and ladies’ man.

When: Various dates from July 28 to August 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of True to Place: stímetstexw tel xélte explores the artistic practice of 10 Northwest Coast Indigenous artists. The group exhibition is curated by artist and muralist Xémontalót Carrielynn Victor (Stó:lō) and spotlights a spectrum of colour palettes in paintings on a variety of mediums, such as canvas, wood, and digital creations.

When: Now until March 19, 2023. (Open daily until September, then open Wednesday to Sunday from October to April)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Pride is back and you’re invited to join PRISM Vancouver for three amazing events.

Grab your crew Friday and head to Pride Happy Hour for specialty beers, DJs, pole performances, and games. Then, join in the fun at Go Down featuring an exclusive performance from rap artist tinywiings, fresh off the Girls in Wonderland stage.

Then, on Sunday evening, join your besties from Tainted Presents at Club Tropicana for a night of exceptional music and drag. Canada’s Drag Race star Vivian Vanderpuss is headlining so you know it’s going to be a grand time.

Pride Happy Hour

When: July 29, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Container Brewing – 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Admission: $15 to $25, purchase online

Go Down

When: July 29, 2022

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: Village Studios @ Celebrities Nightclub – 1022 Davie Street, Vancouver

Admission: $15 to $25, purchase online

Club Tropicana

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Hotel at the Waldorf – 1489 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: $25 to $40, purchase online

What: These free outdoor performances are worth the drive. The Whistler Summer Concert Series at Whistler Olympic Plaza showcases a wide variety of genres and talents, including Punjabi folk dancing, interactive choirs, PowWowStep, and more. Upcoming artists include:

Thursday, July 28 – the della kit and Gurdeep Pandher

Friday, July 29 – DJ Peacefrog and Choir! Choir! Choir!

Thursday, August 4 – DJ PRAiZ and Ron Artis II & The Truth

Thursday, August 18 – Native Thunder and DJ Shub presents “War Club Live”

Thursday, August 25 – Vinyl Richie The J.B.’s

When: Various dates in July and August 2022

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: Fleurs de Villes PRIDE, happening from July 27 to August 1, is 15 fresh floral installations that will be found in Yaletown and the West End.

Flower-bombed benches, rainbows, swings, and selfie frames are being installed in conjunction with the Vancouver Pride Festival, and the popular floral mannequins will pay tribute to Canada’s most famous drag artists.

When: July 27 to August 1, 2022

Where: Various locations in Yaletown and the West End

Cost: Free

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is an open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: West Vancouver’s 31st annual Harmony Arts Festival runs from July 29 to August 7 with an array of cultural events and food programming.

With more than 50 live music performances, art markets and demonstrations, cinema nights in the park, al fresco culinary experiences, and pop-up restaurants, this summery event is an absolute must-attend.

When: July 29 to August 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations in West Vancouver (see website)

Cost: Various, including free concerts and programming. Learn more online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all summer long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Canadians play against Everett AquaSox until July 31. Exciting theme nights include Pride Night on Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a replica jersey giveaway.

When: Now until July 31, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604-872-5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand/$25 Box Seat/$32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

What: Vancouver Pride Society’s 2022 festival theme is “Together Again,” with events and activities planned throughout summer. The highlight is the return of the Sunset Beach Festival and the annual Pride Parade, which draws an estimated 400,000 spectators to downtown Vancouver.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free

What: Violet Chachki, the season seven winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be in town this weekend as part of her ongoing A Lot More Me tour.

Chachki was named “one of the most powerful Drag Queens in America” by New York Magazine, was the first drag queen to ever attend the Met Gala, and recently released the single “Mistress Violet” with pop singer Allie X.

When: July 30, 2022

Time: 7 pm and 10 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings from July 2 to August 27.

When: July 2 to August 27, 2022 (performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 23, 27, and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The first annual HAPPYLAND Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, HAPPYLAND features an epic lineup of live music, access to all your favourite rides, food trucks, and more.

Country star Orville Peck headlines the inaugural HAPPYLAND, with the fringed-mask singer performing hits from his acclaimed albums Pony and Bronco.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: $65 general admission, purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: Anirevo, Vancouver’s largest anime convention, is making its return to the Vancouver Convention Centre and it’s going to be filled with special guests, activities, and a huge vendor hall so you can get your shop on.

Expect to see cosplayers representing all your favourite anime characters as soon as you arrive at the Vancouver Convention Centre, including everything from Dragon Ball Z to One Piece to Kill la Kill. You’ll be inspired to dress up yourself when you check out the huge cosplay contest.

When: July 29 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The annual Powell Street Festival is one of the longest-running community arts festivals in Canada, and is a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese-Canadian culture, food, and art.

There will be musical and theatre performances, a marketplace with local wares, plus some incredible festival foods to feast on.

When: July 30 and 31, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Drag Brunch is celebrating Pride Season with an amazing lineup of Vancouver’s favourite Queens. Hosted by Xanax and Mx. Bukuru, the event will feature performances by Jerrilynn Spears, Abeiya Miraj, Margaux Rita, Rich Elle, and Calgary’s Dayna Hart.

When: July 30, 2022

Time: 11:45 am and 1:45 pm (seatings available up to one hour before)

Where: Havana – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $40, reserve online

What: The popular punk rock festival will showcase 24 local bands during two back-to-back weekends, including Aanthems, The Greatest Sons, Balkan Shmalkan, and You Big Idiot. Bring your energy and your dancing shows as you’ll need more at The Wise Hall.

When: July 29 and 30, August 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 11:55 pm

Where: The Wise Hall – 1882 Adanac Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees for day pass, $90 for four-day pass. Purchase online