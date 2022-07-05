You can enjoy FREE outdoor family movies in North Vancouver this summer

Movie nights are some of the best times we get to spend with family, and this summer you can enjoy some of your favourites outdoors on the North Shore for free.

The City of North Vancouver is bringing back Sunset Cinema to The Shipyards starting this week and running into August.

Plus a Family Movie Night in the Civic Plaza is scheduled for Friday, July 8 and crossing our fingers that the sun is shining for the fresh-air screening.

Here are the dates and the films for the free outdoor movies in North Vancouver so you can save them in your family calendar.

Wednesday, July 6 – Surf’s Up (The Shipyards)

Friday, July 8 – Sing 2 (Civic Plaza)

Wednesday, July 13 – Matilda (The Shipyards)

Wednesday, July 20 – Kicking & Screaming (The Shipyards)

Wednesday, July 27 – Nanny McPhee (The Shipyards)

Wednesday, August 3 – Wall-E (The Shipyards)

Wednesday, August 10 – Mamma Mia! (The Shipyards)

Wednesday, August 17 – Night at the Museum (The Shipyards)

Wednesday, August 24 – Back to the Future (The Shipyards)

Movie screenings will begin at sunset, so bring a blanket, a pillow, or a chair to sit on, along with all your favourite snacks.

When: Every Wednesday from July 6 to August 24, 2022, plus July 8, 2022

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver (except July 8, which is at Civic Plaza – 126 14th Street W, North Vancouver)

Admission: Free