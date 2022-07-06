Though summer is packed with delicious food events happening around Metro Vancouver, foodies are already looking forward to fall culinary events.

A highlight that you’ll want to add to your calendar is the return of the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening on Saturday, November 5 at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The Shipyards heritage venue will host the “deliciously indulgent” artisan food and beverage celebration, and tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 14 at 9 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheese and Meat Festival (@cheeseandmeatfestival)

“Expect a stunning showcase of products,” said David Bain, festival director and founder, in a release. “Anything that brings a charcuterie platter to life, elegantly paired with cocktails and hand-produced brews.”

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with BC’s finest artisanal food and beverage vendors and try multiple samples of their best creations.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own personal charcuterie board (yours to bring home) as well as a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest.

And there’s something for all tastes to enjoy during each tasting session, including tasty cocktails, brews and bevies, and vegan eats. There will also be various accompaniments that make for a perfect charcuterie platter, ranging from pickled items to unique spreads.

Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival is a showcase of rising local producers and vendors and is a great opportunity to connect with fellow food lovers and industry professionals. So don’t miss out on this popular event.

When: November 5, 2022

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online (on sale July 14 at 9 am)

With files from Hanna McLean