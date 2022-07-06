FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & DealsFall Events

"Deliciously Indulgent" Cheese and Meat Festival returns to Vancouver this fall

@cheeseandmeatfestival/Instagram

Though summer is packed with delicious food events happening around Metro Vancouver, foodies are already looking forward to fall culinary events.

A highlight that you’ll want to add to your calendar is the return of the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening on Saturday, November 5 at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The Shipyards heritage venue will host the “deliciously indulgent” artisan food and beverage celebration, and tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 14 at 9 am.

“Expect a stunning showcase of products,” said David Bain, festival director and founder, in a release. “Anything that brings a charcuterie platter to life, elegantly paired with cocktails and hand-produced brews.”

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with BC’s finest artisanal food and beverage vendors and try multiple samples of their best creations.

Cheese and Meat Festival

@cheeseandmeatfestival/Instagram

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own personal charcuterie board (yours to bring home) as well as a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest.

Cheese and Meat Festival

@cheeseandmeatfestival/Instagram

And there’s something for all tastes to enjoy during each tasting session, including tasty cocktails, brews and bevies, and vegan eats. There will also be various accompaniments that make for a perfect charcuterie platter, ranging from pickled items to unique spreads.

Cheese and Meat Festival

@cheeseandmeatfestival/Instagram

Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival is a showcase of rising local producers and vendors and is a great opportunity to connect with fellow food lovers and industry professionals. So don’t miss out on this popular event.

Cheese and Meat Festival 2022

When: November 5, 2022
Time: Various tasting sessions
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Buy online (on sale July 14 at 9 am)

With files from Hanna McLean

