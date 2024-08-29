20 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 30 to September 2

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to the long weekend, everyone! Let’s make the most of it!

From Kings of Leon to Dutch Street Market and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from August 30 to September 2. Enjoy!

Dutch Street Market What: The Dutch Cultural Association of BC will hold its annual Dutch Street Market on the 500 block of Granville Street from August 31 to September 2. The free Netherlandic cultural celebration features food vendors, live music, games, and more. Visitors will also enjoy a capsule exhibit from the world-famous Rijksmuseum, tulip bulbs, poffertjes, stroopwafels, Dutch licorice, art installations, and e-bike test drives on Granville. When: August 31 to September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 500 Block Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free Earth Matters What: Science World invites guests to discover how our actions can affect the world in its latest feature exhibit, Earth Matters. Explore the natural world through the interactive displays, including a coral reef and an insect hotel. Learn about topics like biodiversity, rising temperatures, and more while discovering how everything is connected. When: Now until January 9, 2025

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Live at the Lagoon What: Camp Beer and Locality Brewing team up for Live at the Lagoon. Enjoy a variety of craft beers and local food trucks, then sit back for (or dance along to) live music from Ryan McAllister, Old Growth, and the Dave Hartney Trio. When: August 31, 2024

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Locality Brewing – 7111 252 Street, Langley Twp

Cost: $20. children 12 and under are free; purchase online Big Splash Water Park What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has reopened for the summer season. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat. Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada. When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online Richmond Sunflower Festival What: The sixth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival is welcoming guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers and dahlias Open as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features dozens of varieties of stunning flowers and plenty of Instagram-worthy spots. When: For as long as the flowers are blooming

Time: Noon to 7 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends and Holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms — 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Advance tickets are $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Admission at the gates is $15 on weekdays and $17 on weekends. Children 12 and under are $5 and ages 3 and under are free. Purchase online

What: TAIWANfest will take place from August 31 to September 2 at several locations, including šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Granville Street, the Annex, and the Vancouver Playhouse.

Visitors can experience the connection between Taiwan and Spain through free live music and performances, children’s activities and art markets, and public talks. Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer festival in Vancouver without the variety of food trucks on site serving up delicious eats for guests. Taiwanese food stands and a Taiwan bar can be found at 600-700 Granville Street, and a beer garden is being set up at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

When: August 31 to September 2, 2024

Time: Noon to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), noon to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: Various locations, including šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Granville Street, Vancouver Playhouse and The Annex at Orpheum

Cost: Free (though Flamenco de Formosa is a ticketed event)

What: Breaking news: Vancouver’s own Phil Wizard is coming to the PNE this weekend and you’ll be able to see his Olympic gold medal-winning moves live!

Philip Kim, also known as “B-Boy Phil Wizard,” is appearing on Sunday, September 1, from 1:30 to 4 pm at the Safeway Feed The Dream Mobile Food Experience.

The Team Safeway athlete is still riding high from making history as the first-ever men’s champion in breaking at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.

When: September 1, 2024

Time: 1:30 to 4 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free with PNE Admission. $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

What: RIOT Vancouver Sketch Comedy dives into the local issues, events and personalities that make the city unique and turns them into laughs at Hero’s Welcome. Sit in on a raucous city council session as topics like snowmageddons, bike lanes, and more are debated for your comedic delight.

When: September 1, 2024

Time: 8 to 10 pm

Where: Hero’s Welcome — 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are holding a Warehouse Closing Down Sale.

This is your opportunity to bring home heirloom-quality furniture you’ll love as much as the prices, including Custom Rosewood Coffee Tables, Abacus Desks, and Float Dining Tables at deep discounts. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until inventory runs out

Time: 11 am to 6 pm (Monday, Thursday and Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Unit 1175 – 1579 Kingsway Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Derek Stroup at the House of Comedy What: Derrick Stroup has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was named a New Face at JFL Montreal, and filmed his first special for Comedy Central in 2024. He appears at the House of Comedy in New West for four nights. When: August 29 to September 1, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: $18-$25.50; purchase online Halal Ribfest What: The Halal Ribfest will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, as well as ice cream stalls and beverage options. There will also be carnival rides and games, a local market, and a kids zone, though exact details will vary depending on the location. When: August 30 to September 1, 2024

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: Available online

What: Aritzia has finally revealed the dates for this year’s warehouse sale in downtown Vancouver. The mega-popular sale typically draws huge crowds, with bargain hunters lining up before opening to score the best deals.

As always, shoppers can expect steep markdowns of 50% to 90% on clothing, shoes, and accessories from the Canadian retailer.

When: August 29 to September 2, 2024

Time: 7 am to 9 pm (August 27 to 31) and 9 am to 7 pm (September 1 and 2)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West –1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission, but there may be a lineup

What: Vin Van is hosting a Pop-Up Wine Bar at Be Fresh Local Market, pouring natural wines on the patio during golden hour. Try the $2 Americanos, iced or hot, as well as espresso affogatos made with Earnest Ice Cream.

When: August 29, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Be Fresh Patio – Corner of Cypress Street and 1st Avenue, Vancouver

What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler offers a stunning backdrop for artists and music lovers. The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza with free live music, outdoor movie screenings, and more.

Highlights in August include DJ Nat Morel and Drag in the Mountains on August 29 and DJ LDA and Boy & Bear with special guest Boo Seeka on August 30.

When: August 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is opening next week for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze, in the likeness of American Idol judge Luke Bryan, was made in partnership with 93.7 JR Country.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under and those over 75 years are free. Memberships are also available.

What: Vancouver is the place to be this summer for great live music, and we can add the Kings of Leon to the list of shows.

The three-time Grammy winners are bringing the Can We Please Have Fun World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, August 31.

When: August 31, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

What: Canada’s epic weeklong celebration of burgers, Le Burger Week, is returning next month.

From September 1 to 8, diners across Canada will be able to try some creative and truly mouth-watering patties. The 13th edition of Le Burger Week will see hundreds of local eateries serving everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Canada

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is now open for its 2024 season, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now to September 2, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions; purchase online

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators and their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online