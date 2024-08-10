Canada's Phil Wizard wins gold in first-ever Olympic breaking event

Canada’s Philip Kim, better known as Phil Wizard, made history today, winning gold in breaking at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 2024 Games are the first time breaking has ever served as a sporting event at the Olympics, and Phil Wizard – who was raised in Vancouver – has quickly become a name Canadians won’t forget.

Phil seemed to save his best for last, as he put up a phenomenal showing against France’s Danis Civil, better known as Dany Dann, in the gold medal round. Most agreed that he had won unanimously, and the judges agreed, as he came out on top by a final score of 23-4.

CANADA IS A BREAKING NATION 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Phil Wizard wins the first-ever Olympic gold medal in men’s breaking 🥇🕺👏 pic.twitter.com/P5z1wQGuwn — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 10, 2024

Finishing third for bronze in the event was USA’s Victor Montalvo.

Wizard was able to come out on top of all three of his battles in the round robin of the B-Boys breaking competition. He then defeated Netherlands’ Lee-Lou Demierre in the quarterfinals by a 19-8 final, before getting by Japan’s Shigeyuki Nakarai in the semifinals by a score of 17-10.

Commentators continued to note throughout the day how calm and composed Phil looked. That certainly appeared to be the case, though the 27-year-old admitted yesterday to Kelly VanderBeek that he was quite nervous heading into today’s event.

“I still have self-doubt everyday,” Phil admitted.

"I still have self-doubt everyday." 🇨🇦 B-boy Phil Wizard went on to tell me yesterday he cried during an interview, he was so nervous about today. But, he chose to embrace the day and have fun. Now, he is the one and only B-Boy Olympic Gold 🥇 Medallist.#Paris2024 — Kelly VanderBeek (@KellyVSki) August 10, 2024

He has no reason to doubt himself anymore, as he sits as the only breaking gold medal winner in Olympic history. He’ll hold onto that title for some time, as breaking will not be a part of the LA 2028 Olympics.

Phil was able to pick up the second gold for Canada today, as Katie Vincent was able to do the same in the women’s canoe single 200m final. It’s the third medal in total for the nation, after Edmonton’s Marco Arop picked up a silver in the men’s 800m final, becoming the first Canadian to medal in the event since Bill Cothers also won silver in 1964.