Vancouver Olympic gold medallist Phil Wizard coming to the PNE

Breaking news: Vancouver’s own Phil Wizard is coming to the PNE this weekend and you’ll be able to see his Olympic gold medal-winning moves live!

Philip Kim, also known as “B-Boy Phil Wizard,” is appearing on Sunday, September 1 from 1:30 to 4 pm at the Safeway Feed The Dream Mobile Food Experience.

The Team Safeway athlete is still riding high from making history as the first-ever men’s champion in breaking at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.

“This will be the first time fans will be able to see Phil following his historic gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he became the first person ever to win gold in the inaugural ‘Olympic Breaking’ discipline,” said the PNE in a release. “Phil, who grew up in Vancouver, will have his gold medal on hand to meet fans for autograph signing and a performance.”

The 2024 Games are the first time breaking has ever served as a sporting event at the Olympics, and Phil Wizard – who was raised in Vancouver – has quickly become a name Canadians won’t forget.

Phil seemed to save his best for last, as he put up a phenomenal showing against France’s Danis Civil, better known as Dany Dann, in the gold medal round. Most believed he had won unanimously, and the judges agreed, as he came out on top by a final score of 23-4.

Before earning the nickname “Wizard,” the 27-year-old’s path to breaking began by navigating family expectations.

“My parents are immigrants from Korea,” he recalled in an interview with Daily Hive. “They came to Canada to give us a different life. They wanted us to go to school and get an education. And I told them I wanted to be a breakdancer… So definitely a little bit of a shock for them, but they’ve come around.”

BC’s longest-running and largest ticketed event is happening until September 2, with carnival thrill-rides, the Summer Night Concerts series, delicious food, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

The PNE also announced it will be offering a 50% discount on PNE Fair general admission tickets for visits sold on August 27 (Tuesday), August 28 (Wednesday), and August 29 (Thursday). The discount offer is valid when a minimum of two admission tickets of the same type are purchased on these three dates. The maximum is six tickets.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

With files from Colton Pankiw and Kenneth Chan.