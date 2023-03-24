6 Vancouver restaurant closure announcements to know about this week

We never like hearing about restaurants closing in Vancouver and it feels like this week has been especially tough when it comes to news of places shuttering.

Here are some recent restaurant closure announcements to know about going into the weekend and the next few weeks.

Closing Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weirdo Cafe (@weirdocafe)

The 6459 Victoria Drive spot took to Instagram to update patrons, saying difficulties running a business amid the pandemic is the main reason for the closure.

The cafe is known for its funky fusion eats and picture-perfect cocktails. It opened back in 2018.

The Weirdo Cafe shared that its last day of business would be March 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pajo’s Fish and Chips (@pajos_fishchips)

The iconic family-owned business posted that it would be winding down at its Garry Point Park outpost in Steveston soon. Its last day of service will be March 31.

Pajo’s shares that it will be wrapping up at this spot after nearly 23 years because “the City of Richmond has chosen a new vendor for the location.”

Ubuntu Canteen has shared that it’s stopping operations in Vancouver next month.

The conscious and future-focused restaurant, bakery, and coffee shop is located at 4194 Fraser Street.

It opened the doors to its space in winter 2018 at the address previously occupied by coffee and food destination, Bows and Arrows.

The restaurant shared that its last day of service would be on April 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trattoria (@trattoriakitchen)

The eatery will be on the hunt for a new location in Kitsilano, so fingers crossed that the Glowbal Restaurant Group spot finds something sooner than later, as its classic Italian comfort eats will surely be missed in the neighbourhood.

The restaurant shared that its lease at its current 1850 W 4th Avenue spot is expiring. The brand has operated a location here for 15 years, having first opened its doors back in 2008.

April 6 will be the last day of service here.

Closed

The restaurant franchise, which coins itself as “The Original Japanese DIY Teppan Experience,” has stopped operations at its former 2323 Cambie Street location.

Pepper Lunch posted a note for patrons on its door signalling the closure.

The announcement also directed folks to its other BC location in Richmond at 4791 Mcclelland Road #1625.

Another popular spot for Japanese eats has called it quits in Vancouver: Bentoya.

The 500 Robson Street joint, which was known for serving up donburi, noodles, and appetizers, offered its final day of service last week on March 17.

In a message posted on the restaurant door, owners thanked patrons for their support and loyalty over the last decade.