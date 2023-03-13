13 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this winter

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that shuttered this winter.

Since its opening in 1979, the restaurant has been a pillar of the Chinatown community.

Its owner, Susanna Ng, confirmed the heartbreaking news with Dished, adding, “It was a hard decision to make.”

The Vancouver restaurant concept operated in two locations in the city: one at 2690 Granville Street, which opened in February 2022, and one that only just recently opened in August 2022 at 794 West Broadway.

In an email to Dished, the restaurant confirmed that both of its locations have officially closed as of December 15, 2022, which means it both opened and closed within the span of a year.

Over the last few years, Starbucks has closed hundreds of locations across the country, and it looks like we’ve lost another one in Vancouver.

A prominent location for the famous coffee chain has quietly closed its doors in Gastown.

As of January 1, 2023, the brand’s 199 Water Street location had its windows and door papered up.

This Belgian-style gastro-pub Biercraft has confirmed with Dished that it has permanently closed its Cambie Street location.

Biercraft has two other existing locations in Vancouver, one at 3340 Shrum Lane at UBC and one at 8902 University High Street at SFU.

A longstanding Vancouver eatery has closed its doors: Martini’s Restaurant. The 151 West Broadway destination had been in business for 52 years.

Known for its come-as-you-are, welcoming atmosphere and menu of comfort eats and drinks, Martini’s first opened its doors back in 1970.

In a call with Dished, a Denny’s employee confirmed that the location would have its last day on December 26.

This location, which is one of the oldest in operation, has long been a go-to spot for the community – which some even referred to as the only “good Denny’s” remaining in the city.

Replacing the Denny’s, as well as three other low-storey buildings and several other businesses, will be two towers with 573 rental homes.

Sad news for one beloved burger joint: Burnaby’s only Red Robin location has closed.

“Regretfully, we must announce our location at 9628 Cameron Street will be closing by the end of this year. Thank you for your many years of support!” the note said.

A Kitsilano mainstay Terra Breads has closed its doors.

Located at 2380 W 4th Avenue, the longtime bakery and cafe shut down on December 31, 2022, after 30 years of serving the neighbourhood.

Terra Breads made the announcement last week, sharing that the decision was made amid “changing times” and its lease ending.

Fets Whisky Kitchen – which, over the years has changed names from Fettucini’s Café in 1986 to Fets Bar & Grill in 1996 and eventually to its current name in 2013 – has officially closed.

This family-style restaurant located in Chilliwack has ceased operations after 21 years of business.

A statement was posted on the eatery’s Facebook page, citing a recent increase in rent as the reason that the business can’t continue.

What used to be Eight 1/1 Restaurant Lounge became Side Hustle Sandwiches, which has operated at the 151 East 8th Avenue address since May 2020.

The sandwich shop announced that it would be closing its doors for good early this year.

No matter how great the Kerrisdale dining scene happens to be, closures are still going to happen – breaking our hearts along the way.

One of the latest spots to shutter is LXY Hunan Fusion, a Hunan-style Chinese restaurant.

The 2106 W 41st Avenue restaurant opened in June of 2021 but confirmed with Dished that it is “no longer in business.” The closure was effective as of mid-October.

With files from Daryn Wright