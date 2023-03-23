Richmond is a paradise for lovers of Asian food of all stripes — it’s well-known as the go-to spot in Greater Vancouver for authentic and delicious Chinese, Japanese, and Korean restaurants.

While it has a rich history and plenty of variety, Taiwanese is one cuisine that’s lesser known to many Vancouverites.

There’s no shortage of spots in Richmond dedicated to the food of this island in the Pacific, but one that stands out is Memory Corner.

Located near Lansdowne Centre, this small Taiwanese gem is beloved for its variety of traditional dishes, as well as its reasonable prices and welcoming atmosphere.

From the bright red lamps hanging from the ceiling to the colourful wooden gate adorned with dragons and delicate dioramas near the washroom, Memory Corner spares no effort on interior decor.

Guests at the restaurant are greeted with a pot of warm tea and invited to order from their extensive menu through a QR code on the table.

The menu had a lot of variety but no pictures — we recommend doing your research on their website ahead of time.

It was hard to narrow down, but on our visit, we chose the house-special lamb soup with a side of rice and a crisp Taiwanese beer on the side.

If you prefer, your order can also be served with vermicelli or glass noodles.

The soup was served within minutes and came with generous slices of lamb, tender-crisp bok choy, and earthy mushrooms in a broth cooked with anise and cinnamon.

A small plate of chili sauce and oyster sauce was served on the side and made for a slightly spicy, complex flavour when added to the broth.

With the soup and a generous side of rice, the meal came in at just over $15.

It made for a filling lunch and a good entry point for those looking to try Taiwanese cuisine for the first time.

Whether you live in Richmond or are headed to the city from elsewhere in the area, Memory Corner is an essential pit stop for affordable Taiwanese favourites.

Memory Corner

Address: 4651 Garden City Road #1110, Richmond

Phone: 604-284-5434

Instagram