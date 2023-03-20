Bentoya permanently closes in downtown Vancouver
Mar 20 2023, 5:03 pm
Another popular spot for Japanese eats has called it quits in Vancouver: Bentoya.
The 500 Robson Street joint, which was known for serving up donburi, noodles, and appetizers, offered its final day of service last week on March 17.
In a message posted on the restaurant door, owners thanked patrons for their support and loyalty over the last decade.
Located at the bustling corner of Robson and Richards, Bentoya’s eats will surely be missed by those working and living in the neighbourhood.