If you’ve been bummed out by all of Vancouver’s many closures lately, you’re not alone.

Here’s some news that proves closures aren’t the only thing happening in Vancouver’s restaurant scene: a restaurant that closed around a year ago is set to reopen, this time in a brand new space.

Some Mount Pleasant locals might remember Italia Bella Bar & Grill, the low-key Italian restaurant that was located at 215 Kingsway. This spot closed roughly a year ago, with no indication that it ever planned to reopen, but now the restaurant has set its sights on a new Broadway address.

As only a simple hand-drawn sign in chalk indicates, the new location will be at 53 West Broadway, the former address of Bogo Korean Kitchen.

Italia Bella Bar & Grill confirmed this news on both its Facebook and Instagram pages in late February, noting only that it would be reopening here “soon.”

The business has yet to share what kind of dishes patrons can expect from this new iteration, but if it’s anything like the original space, the menu will include pasta dishes, pizza, seafood, and other “homestyle cuisine.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Italia Bella’s new location.

Italia Bella Bar & Grill

Address: 53 West Broadway, Vancouver

