Great news for folks who spend a lot of time in New Westminster, as a cool new spot for sips and vibes has just opened up in the neighbourhood.

The Flapper Lounge bills itself as a speakeasy-style cocktail bar, drawing inspiration from the iconic flapper girls of the 1920s.

Opened in early June at 759 Carnarvon Street, you’ll find The Flapper Lounge on the ground floor of The Metro Hall behind a single red door. Guests are instructed to either knock or head in and use the passphrase “is this the flophouse?” in order to gain admission.

The lounge features a fun menu of “giggle juice” and “chews” – that’s cocktails and food, for those unfamiliar with jazz-era slang – which includes classic sips like a Corpse Reviver, Whiskey Sour, and Manhattan, as well as some fun modern drinks and several different takes on the Martini.

As for food, expect era-appropriate bites like the “In Your Kisser Shrimp Cocktail,” classic Waldorf salads, roasted olives, and meatballs, to name just a few options.

The Flapper Lounge is open for walk-ins, but the cocktail bar recommends making a reservation in order to ensure you get a table – this is also because the space often serves as a venue for private functions or other events.

You’ll find The Flapper Lounge open from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 5 pm until late (these hours may change; check before you go or reserve a seat.)

Address: 759 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

