Banana Leaf has officially opened its new Surrey location
Jul 17 2023, 6:55 pm
Metro Vancouver just got a new Malaysian restaurant, as Banana Leaf has officially opened in Surrey.
The fresh 450-3099 152nd Street outpost is the fifth location for the mini-chain and the first Metro Vancouver one, according to its website.
Known for its take on Malaysian dishes like satay skewers, roti canai, tom yum goong soup, and rendang beef curry, the restaurant currently has four other locations in Kitsilano and on Broadway, Robson, and Davie.
You can find the new Surrey location open Monday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 11 pm.
Banana Leaf – Surrey
Address: 450-3099 152nd Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-385-1885