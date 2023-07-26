23 Vancouver restaurants perfect for big birthday dinners

It’s the eternal burning question we ask ourselves every year, “Where should we eat for my birthday dinner?”

Whether you want something casual and cost-friendly, or lavish and private as-can-be, we’ve gathered a selection of spots that will surely provide you with the perfect venue to host the next big birthday occasion in your life.

From hidden rooftop gardens to rowdy beer bars, make it a birthday to remember at one of these restaurants and bars in Vancouver.

Diners can look forward to an array of casual shareables and a killer cocktail and wine selection at this English bay gem, perfect for any occasion with a group of loved ones.

Address: 1193 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7337

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Botanist Dining (@botanistdining) on Oct 30, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Whether you’re coming to get a snap of the pastel dream of a dining room, or you’re looking to nibble on these eats – there’s no denying that Botanist is a must-try and a great place to celebrate any occasion.

Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim – 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-5500

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Victor (@thevictorvancouver) on Feb 25, 2019 at 8:01pm PST

Head into the glam Parq Vancouver casino and resort and enjoy The Victor, one of its several places to eat on the premises. Steak and sushi is the name of the game here, so treat yourself and have both (especially if it’s your birthday).

Address: Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-8600

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CinCin Ristorante (@cincinristorante) on Feb 27, 2019 at 3:59pm PST

CinCin is an Italian staple with an amazing menu of pasta and wood-fired eats. A birthday here would be unforgettable for your tastebuds – and your friends too.

Address: 1154 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7338

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black+Blue (@bandbsteak)

Black & Blue is a contemporary steakhouse that ages all of its steaks in a custom-made salt room. With three floors of seating, including two private rooms, a semi-private space, and the largest covered rooftop patio in Vancouver, your birthday party is going to be lit if you celebrate here.

Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-637-0777

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miku Restaurant (@mikurestaurant) on Oct 10, 2018 at 8:03am PDT

Celebrate your birthday with the best Aburi-style sushi in Vancouver at the sophisticated Miku Waterfront. The dining space overlooks the Burrard Inlet and features a large hand-painted mural of ornate fish swimming from the body of water towards the full-service sushi bar, as a symbol for the freshness of the local seafood used in each roll. You can also book the private room at Miku at the back of the eatery.

Address: 70-200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3900

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant / Bar In Gastown (@pourhouse)

Everyone needs to experience Pourhouse at least once, so why not spoil yourself with meticulously crafted cocktails on your birthday? The fancifully charming yet inviting space in Gastown was built with true passion, and every piece of the interior tells a story here. Pourhouse also takes group reservations, which is a huge plus when planning a big birthday shindig.

Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-7022

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vij’s (@eatdrinkvijs)

An institution in Vancouver, Vij’s is a top spot to head for Indian eats. Owned by celeb chef and culinary personality Vikram Vij, this eatery offers an amazing selection of classic Indian dishes and several signature eats. Plus, you can make reservations for up to 15 people.

Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-6664

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glowbal Restaurant (@glowbalrestaurant)

Glowbal Group’s flagship namesake restaurant Glowbal was designed for parties. It features three stunning private rooms, The Golden Room being the largest with a capacity for 60 diners. Of course, the smaller rooms are just as fun, such as the Marilyn Room which comfortably fits 15 guests and features its own lounge and tufted leather walls.

Address: 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0835

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREWHALL (@brewhall)

Whether you reserve the upstairs portion of Brewhall for a special event or kick it with your crew at the communal tables downstairs, it’s always a party and a memorable time at this popular Olympic Village hangout.

Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8623

Facebook | Instagram

A post shared by Masino ?? (@gianforme.massimiliano) on Jan 10, 2018 at 9:51am PST

Sitting at the corner of Thurlow and Robson Street, Joe Fortes is hard to miss with its brick facade and retro yellow cab parked out front. The beloved seafood restaurant has one of the biggest oyster bars in Vancouver, as well as a private mahogany-lined wine room. If you make your way up the staircase to the mezzanine, you will find the breathtaking rooftop garden, which has its own bar and cozy fireplace.

Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-1940

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market – Vancouver (@craftbeeryvr)

Craft Beer Market happens to have two Vancouver locations, both of which are awesome choices for big birthday bashes. The selection of draft beer here is impressive (and happens to be the largest in Canada) plus the food is perfect for sharing. Craft takes reservations too, so you can be sure your entire party can join the fun.

Address: 85 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-2337

Address: 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-2739

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗮𝗿 (@chewiesoysterbar)

It is always a party at Chewies Oyster Bar, so you can be certain it will be a memorable birthday if you choose to celebrate here. Chewies is able to accommodate almost any size party, so contact the restaurant for your birthday needs and let the pampering begin.

Address: 2201 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4448

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homer Street Cafe & Bar (@homerstcafebar)

Homer St. Cafe and Bar is steeped in history and underwent a complete restoration in an effort to preserve its original windows and central staircase. Hidden behind the bar is the “cockpit,” a private space for 12. The wall is lined with paintings of roosters, a not-so-subtle nod at their succulent rotisserie chicken.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4299

Facebook | Instagram

A post shared by The Parlour (@theparlourrestaurants) on May 21, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

This Yaletown hot spot has ample seating, including large red booths for bigger squads. Go out for a night of fun at this club-style restaurant and indulge in its handcrafted thin-crust pizzas and fun fruity cocktails from the ever-changing drinks menu.

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3322

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgard Kitchen (@belgardkitchen)

Located inside the Settlement Building is the rustic yet chic Belgard Kitchen. Its grand oversized wooden doors open into a space with high ceilings and divided by a wall of oak barrels. Belgard also happens to have a semi-private balcony (which accommodates 30 guests) that overlooks the bar and kitchen.

Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-699-1989

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’ABATTOIR (@labattoir_van)

Many diners at L’Abbatoir are surprised to hear that the kitchen is located in an adjacent building across the red-bricked courtyard. That location also houses a massive private event space for 100 diners. If it’s a smaller, more intimate birthday dinner you’re after, request The Atrium, as it is a breathtaking glass-enclosed space overlooking Gaoler’s Mews.

Address: 217 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1701

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chambar Restaurant (@chambar_restaurant)

Just like its Belgium-inspired menu, Chambar’s interior is impeccable. The inviting space features original exposed brick, warm wood accents, ornate blown-glass light fixtures, and comfortable tufted brown banquettes. Underneath the already spacious dining room is a private space for 80 guests, perfect for a big birthday extravaganza.

Address: 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-7119

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaletown Brewing Co. (@yaletownbrewingco)

Yaletown Brewing takes birthdays seriously and wants everyone’s time to be a blast. Here you’ll find keg light fixtures, pool tables, a massive bar, and the biggest patio space in all of Yaletown.

Address: 1111 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-2739

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

It may be an obvious choice, but it’s true that Cactus Club Cafe is a pretty great spot to celebrate a birthday. The restaurants are spacious and able to accommodate a lot of people, plus there’s something on the menu for everyone. There are seven locations across the city, all with their own unique offerings. Our favourite has to be Coal Harbour, as it overlooks the float planes and gives an unobstructed view of the sunset.

Address: Various locations

Facebook | Instagram

This funky spot is spacious and fun, the two things we look for in a birthday destination. Mount Pleasant has a killer cocktail list, including a slushy sangria we dream about, plus it accepts reservations for groups of eight or more people.

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Congee Noodle House is beloved by the community, not just for its great food but also for how spacious and accommodating the restaurant is. Since reopening, Congee now has two private rooms available to rent for events and parties, which you can arrange by calling the restaurant or going in-person to book.

Address: 141 East Broadway, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gyu-Kaku Vancouver (@gyukaku.vancouver)

Japanese BBQ is a fun communal way of eating, making this spot a perfect pick for birthday parties. The restaurant also takes group reservations and larger parties, with two different Vancouver locations and one in Richmond to pick from.

Address: Various locations

Instagram