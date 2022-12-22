Just when we thought we could finish up 2022 without another closure, a rather devastating one has just been announced.

The Belgian-style gastro-pub Biercraft has confirmed with Dished that it has permanently closed its Cambie Street location.

A neighbourhood establishment for years, the 3305 Cambie Street Biercraft was particularly popular for its prime corner location and the charming historic building in which it was housed.

In an email to Dished, the establishment said: “Yes, it’s with heavy hearts to share that our Cambie location is now permanently closed.”

Shortly after this confirmation, Biercraft also shared the news on its Instagram account, only noting that “We would like to thank our customers and our neighbours for all the wonderful support since we opened.”

The restaurant has not shared a reason for its closure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BierCraft (@biercraft)

Known for its Belgian-style eats, including Belgian frites, bratwurst, and mussels, as well as its hefty beer list, Biercraft also closed its Commercial Drive location back in 2021.

Biercraft has two other existing locations in Vancouver, one at 3340 Shrum Lane at UBC, and one 8902 University High Street at SFU.