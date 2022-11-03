Dished Neighbourhood Gems: Vancouver's Kerrisdale

Vancouver is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each city (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Kerrisdale.

Kerrisdale may be primarily a residential area in Vancouver – with many folks having lived there for a long time – but it also has a fantastic pedestrian shopping area and plenty of great food options.

Although officially designated as being south of 41st Avenue, most of the neighbourhood’s residents define the area as including West 33rd Avenue to the north, Granville Street to the east, West 57th to the south, and Blenheim to the west.

In addition to boutique shops and thrift shops dotting the strip at 41st Avenue, there are also mom-and-pop restaurants, Vietnamese joints, independent cafés, as well as Ryan Reynold’s favourite restaurant in the world – quite the stamp of approval on an otherwise off-the-radar neighbourhood when it comes to food.

If you haven’t already checked out all that this neighbourhood has to offer, here’s a guide to some of the best food and drink gems in Kerrisdale.

Island vibes and great coffee: Honolulu Coffee

The Kerrisdale location is the first for this Vancouver-based brand, which also recently opened an Olympic Village outpost. Head to this spot for island-inspired snacks and drinks, including its signature Hawaiian latte, made with coconut and macadamia nut syrups.

Address: 2098 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2168

Giant bowls of soup with hand-pulled noodles: Sip Bowl

This is the Vancouver location for the local brand’s signature hand-pulled noodles and warming beef soups, but there’s also a new Richmond location, too. This is a great spot for a big bowl of noodles, which we happen to crave all winter long.

Address: 2255 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-737-3999

Thai Spicy Eggplant: Baan Wasana Thai Restaurant

A Kerrisdale staple since 2005, this family-style Thai restaurant is a no-frills spot for really good food. Try the Thai Spicy Eggplant, BBQ Beef Salad, or selection of Thai curries.

Address: 2143 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-371-8971

Matcha Basque Burnt Cheesecake: Nana’s Green Tea

This dessert and drink spot specializes in matcha treats, and is definitely worth a visit if you’re a fan. In addition to both hot and cold matcha beverages, you’ll find Matcha Basque Burnt Cheesecakes, Yuzu Cheesecakes, Hojicha Tarts, and creative soft serve ice cream as well as parfaits and a medley of other craveable options.

Address: 2135 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-5054

Neapolitan-style pizza and cocktails: Bufala

Known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas and Italian-inspired small plates, Bufala is undoubtedly one of Kerrisdale’s more established food destinations. The consistently fabulous food, ever-changing interesting menu, and great cocktail program keep us coming back to this gem time after time.

Address: 5395 West Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-267-7499

Big bowls of pho: Pho Tan Vietnamese

This casual spot serves Vietnamese classics like Banh Mi, spring rolls, a huge variety of pho (in both small and large sizes), and curries as well as fruit tea and bubble tea.

Address: 2076 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-606-0688

This award-winning artisan chocolate shop is a must for anyone who has a deep appreciation for the sweet treat. Everything is handmade on site with natural ingredients – plus, each chocolate, from the truffles to the seasonal shapes, are pieces of art to behold.

Address: 2029 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-9878

One of Kerrisdale’s longtime mainstays, Minerva’s has been serving up Mediterranean food to the community since 1975. Famously known as Ryan Reynold’s favourite restaurant in the world, Minerva’s also just has a really solid food and drink menu, ranging from souvlaki to roast lamb shoulder to baby lobster tails.

Address: 2411 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-1774

